3 Top Mid-Cap Growth Funds for Excellent Returns

Investors interested in high returns can choose mid-cap funds that bear lesser risk than small-cap funds. Mid-cap funds are immune to gyrations in the broader market. This makes these funds ideal bets given the erratic macroeconomic conditions in recent years.

Also, when capital appreciation over the long term takes precedence over dividend payouts, growth funds are natural choices for investors. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms, whose value is projected to rise over the long term.

However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively more fluctuations than the other fund classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap growth mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Commerce MidCap Growth Fund CFAGX seeks capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies with medium capitalization. The fund mostly invests in stocks of companies that have a proven track of below-average price volatility. CFAGX has returned 27.4% on a year-to-date basis.

CFAGX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 1.17%.

DF Dent Midcap Growth Fund Investor Shares DFDMX aims for growth of capital over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of medium-sized companies. The fund usually invests in U.S.-listed equity securities, which could include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into U.S. common stocks and REITs etc. DFDMX has returned 33.2% on a year-to-date basis.

Matthew F. Dent is one of the fund managers of DFDMX since 2011.

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund Class A AASCX seeks capital appreciation over a long period of time. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies. The fund advisor mostly focuses on equity securities of mid-sized companies whose market is equivalent to what is included on the S&P MidCap 400 Index or the MSCI USA Mid Cap Index. AASCX has returned 13.3% on a year-to-date basis.

As of June 2019, AASCX held 61 issues, with 3.29% of its assets invested in Zions Bancorp NA.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

