3 Top Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Strong Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity-style box.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Hartford Schroders US MidCap Opps (SMDIX), Arena Strategic Income (ACSIX) and Glenmede Total Market Plus Eq Ptf (GTTMX). Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Schroders US MidCap Opps fund invests most of its assets in U.S. mid-cap equities, including common and preferred stocks, and may also hold over-the-counter securities.

Hartford Schroders US MidCap Opps has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. As of January 2026, SMDIX held 66 issues with 2.8% of its assets invested in Rentokil Initial plc.

Arena Strategic Income fund seeks capital growth. ACSIX invests primarily in equity securities of small to medium-capitalization issuers.

Arena Strategic Income fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.1%. ACSIX has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Glenmede Total Market Plus Eq Ptf fund invests the majority of its assets in long and short positions in U.S.-focused equities whose market cap falls under the Russell 3000 Index.

Glenmede Total Market Plus Eq Ptf fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.9%. Vladimir de Vassal has been one of the fund managers of GTTMX since 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap blend mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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