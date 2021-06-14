3 Top MFS Mutual Funds to Invest In

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $664 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in both domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA and has investment offices located in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, who efficiently address its clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below we share with you three top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Class R4 MVCJX aims for capital appreciation and invests the majority of its assets in companies with medium-market capitalization. Such companies have market capitalization similar to those companies that are included on the Russell Midcap Value Index. MVCJX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 13.7%.

Kevin J. Schmitz is the fund manager of MVCJX since 2008.

MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund Class A EMLAX aims for total return with a focus on high current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt instruments of issuers that are economically linked to emerging market countries and denominated in local currencies and in derivative instruments that have similar economic characteristics to these instruments. The non-diversified fund carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has returned 4% in the past three years.

As of the end of April 2021, EMLAX held 386 issues with 7.34% of its assets invested in Brazil (Federative Republic) 10%.

MFS Value Fund Class 529A EAVLX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of companies it perceives as undervalued. These securities may comprise common stocks and other securities that have an ownership interest in an organization or other issuer. EAVLX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has returned 13.5% over the last three years.

EAVLX has an expense ratio of 0.88% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

