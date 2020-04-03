3 Top MFS Mutual Funds to Invest In

Founded in 1924, MFS had nearly $528.4 billion in assets under management as of Jan 31, 2020. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in both domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. The company focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfil the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and effective risk management.

Below we share with you three top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A MGLAX aims for total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments. The fund mostly focuses on investing in equity securities. MGLAX may invest in companies of any market capitalization across different countries. The fund has returned 7.6% over the past year.

MGLAX has an expense ratio of 1.23% compared with the category average of 1.28%.

MFS Value Fund Class 529A EAVLX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of companies it perceives as undervalued. These securities may comprise of common stocks and other securities that have an ownership interest in an organization or other issuer. EAVLX has returned 3.6% over the last year.

Steven R. Gorham is the fund manager of EAVLX since 2002.

MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund Class A EMLAX aims for total return with a focus on high current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt instruments of issuers that are economically linked to emerging market countries and denominated in local currencies and in derivative instruments that have similar economic characteristics to these instruments. The non-diversified fund has returned 5.6 in a year.

As of February 2020, EMLAX held 212 issues with 6.85% of its assets invested in Brazil Cdi Payer Frb Jan 03 22.

