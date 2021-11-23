3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies That Saw Double-Digit Spikes Today

What happened

Metaverse-themed cryptocurrencies continue to dominate the crypto market once again today. Investors in The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND), Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA), and Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) saw gains of as much as 32.3%, 10% and 19%, respectively, at their daily highs today as of 12:15 p.m. ET.

The Sandbox has been one of this month's big winners in the crypto market. Currently, SAND tokens are up approximately 600% over the past month alone, as excitement builds prior to the Nov. 29 launch date of "The Sandbox Alpha." This play-to-earn event will allow 5,000 selected players to earn a variety of rewards including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and up to 1,000 SAND tokens. Play-to-earn metaverse games continue to increase in popularity, and provide a key catalyst for investors looking at this top metaverse cryptocurrency.

Decentraland is a leading metaverse game, providing users with the ability to play games, attend virtual events, and trade goods in digital marketplaces. Users on the platform exchange MANA, the native token of this metaverse game.

Enjin Coin has gained a tremendous amount of attention of late as the token that powers the Enjin network. A network focused on NFTs, the Enjin ecosystem provides "one of the largest game/app NFT networks in the world." Accordingly, those bullish on the Metaverse have looked to Enjin Coin's role in supporting projects such as Efinity, a project the company says will "serve as the infrastructure for the decentralized, cross-chain Metaverse."

Each of these top metaverse-related cryptocurrencies is certainly exciting for those intrigued by the growth potential of this nascent sector. As blockchain technology intersects with the metaverse, investors appear willing to put some risk capital to work in this hyper-growth space.

Like other metaverse-related stocks, metaverse-themed cryptocurrencies are surging. It appears investors are pricing in higher long-term growth rates, and faster adoption, into the values of these assets. Digital assets are difficult to value; however, in this case, it appears there's some degree of overlap with how investors think about valuations across equities and cryptocurrencies in this particular niche.

