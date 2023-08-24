3 Top MassMutual Funds to Buy for Reliable Returns

Founded in 1851, MassMutual is a mutual life insurance company that is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

MassMutual offers a diverse array of mutual funds, embodying a commitment to transparency with an average expense ratio of 0.71%. Notably, 85.93% of their mutual funds are categorized as no-load funds, reflecting a dedication to prioritizing clients' interests by minimizing fees. With a legacy spanning over a century and its commitment to financial prosperity, MassMutual funds are a preferred investment choice.



Investing in MassMutual funds seems to be judicious as of now for its reputable financial standing. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases, and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



We have, thus, chosen three MassMutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.



MassMutual Small Cap Opportunities Fund MSCDX seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of smaller companies. MSCDX invests most of its assets in publicly traded stocks of companies with market capitalization, at the time of purchase, in the range of companies on the Russell 2000 Index.



Matthew P. Ziehl has been the lead manager of MSCDX since May 26, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like AutoNation, Inc. (2.3%), Curtiss-Wright Corp (1.8%) and Atkore Inc. (1.8%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



MSCDX's 3-year and5-year annualized returns are 15.1% and 8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.77% compared with the category average of 1.03%. MSCDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



MassMutual Small Cap Growth Equity Fund MSCYX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in common stocks and equity securities of smaller companies, which the advisors believe offer potential for long-term growth.



Daniel J. Fitzpatrick has been the lead manager of MSCYX since Nov 29, 2001. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Wingstop Inc. (1.5%), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (1.5%), and State Street Corp (1.4%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



MSCYX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.7% and 8.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.07% compared with the category average of 1.21%.MSCYXhas a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



MassMutual Disciplined Growth Fund MPGSX invests in equity securities such as common stocks of U.S. large and mid-cap companies. MPGSX advisors also invest in companies that are part of the Russell 1000 Growth Index.



Matt J. Kyller has been the lead manager of MPGSX since Jan 31, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (12.7%), Microsoft Corp (11.6%) and Amazon.com, Inc (4%)as of Mar 31, 2023.



MPGSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.2% and 12%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.73% compared to the category average of 0.99%. MPGSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

