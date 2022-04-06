3 Top Lord Abbett Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Portfolio

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design, and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $210.1 billion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021. The company has about 746 employees and 161 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 59 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income, and multi-asset securities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Global Equity Research Fund Class A LGCAX, Lord Abbett Convertible Fund Class I LCFYX, and Lord Abbett International Equity Fund Class I LICYX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Research Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets along with borrowings if any in equity securities of the United States and foreign companies irrespective of their market capitalization. LGCAX maintains a diversified portfolio of global securities.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Research Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 14.49%. As of the end of October 2021, LGCAX held 5.68% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund Class I seeks current income and capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets along with borrowings if any, in convertible securities of US or foreign companies to achieve higher returns. LCFYX invests in convertible securities which include preferred stocks, debentures, corporate bonds, or any other securities which allow exchange into equity securities in the future.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 19.15%. LCFYX has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared with the category average of 1.13%.

Lord Abbett International Equity Fund Class I invests a sizeable portion of its net asset along with borrowings if any, in equity of large-cap foreign companies that their advisors believe are undervalued. LICYX generally considers companies that are part of MSCI ACWI ex USA Index in terms of market capitalization during the time of investment.

Lord Abbett International Equity Fund Class I has three-year annualized returns of 10.38%. Todd D. Jacobson has been one of the fund managers of LICYX since the end of July 2017.

