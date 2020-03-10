3 Top Lord Abbett Funds to Buy for Substantial Returns

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to deliver a successful investment performance in the long run on behalf of its clients. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfil the needs of its investors. The three key factors leading to Lord Abbett’s prosperity are its independent perspective, smart product design and a dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had $205.2 billion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2019. It has about 780 employees and 164 investment professionals dedicated to address the clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 57 mutual funds, investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett National Tax Free Fund Class A LANSX seeks to maximize its income that is exempted from federal income tax. Therefore the fund invests the majority of its assets in municipal bonds that offer interest exempted from federal income tax. LANSX has returned 11.1% in a year.

As of January 2020, LANSX held 806 issues with 0.88% of its assets invested in TEXAS PRIVATE ACTIVITY BD SURFACE TRANSN CORP REV 5%.

Lord Abbett High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A HYMAX aims to provide a high level of income exempted from the federal tax. The fund invests the majority of its assets in municipal bonds. The non-diversified fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of between 10-25 years in normal conditions. HYMAX has returned 13.4% in a year.

HYMAX has an expense ratio of only 0.79% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class R6 LDLVX aims for high income that is at par with capital preservation. The fund primarily invests in short-duration debt or fixed-income securities. The fund invests the majority of its assets in investment grade debt securities, which may consist of corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers and non-U.S. issuers. LDLVX has returned 5.6% in a year.

Robert A. Lee is one of the fund managers of LDLVX since 1998.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

