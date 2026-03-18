3 Top Janus Henderson Mutual Funds to Watch Now

Janus Henderson is a global asset manager that was founded in 1934 and has $493.2 billion in assets under management. The asset manager has more than 25 offices globally and employs over 350 investment professionals.

Janus Henderson's investment team uses research-driven activity that utilizes individual company research in conjunction with macro research at a global level to identify potential investment opportunities. The activity focuses on mutual funds covering equity, fixed income and multi-asset products covering both developed and emerging markets.

We have chosen three Janus Henderson mutual funds —Janus Henderson Small Cap Value (JNPSX), Janus Henderson Glb Tech and Innovt (JNGTX) and Janus Henderson Global Research (JWWCX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Value fund invests in undervalued small-cap stocks, focusing on companies with market capitalizations below the past 12-month peak of the Russell 2000 Value Index.

Justin Tugman has been the lead manager of JNPSX since March 13, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Fulton Financial Corp (2.9%), The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (2.7%) and Ameris Bancorp (2.4%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

JNPSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.9% and 7.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.12%. JNPSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Janus Henderson Glb Tech and Innovt fund invests its net assets in securities of companies poised to benefit from technological advancements.

Denny Fish has been the lead manager of JNGTX since Jan. 12, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (15.6%), Microsoft Corp (12%) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (10.5%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

JNGTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 31.9% and 13%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.81%. JNGTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Janus Henderson Global Research fund seeks long-term capital growth. JWWCX invests primarily in common stocks of companies of any size located throughout the world.

Joshua Cummings has been the lead manager of JWWCX since Jan. 26, 2024. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (7%), Microsoft Corp (4.8%) and Alphabet Inc. (4.7%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

JWWCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20.7% and 11.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.92%. JWWCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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