3 Top Invesco Mutual Funds Worth Buying Now for Solid Gains

Invesco Ltd. is a prominent American independent investment management company with its headquarters located in Atlanta, GA. With a global presence, it boasts branch offices in 20 countries, making it a truly international player in the financial services industry. As of its latest reporting, Invesco manages an impressive $1,538.2 billion in assets under management (AUM).



With a global presence and a proven track record, Invesco offers a wide range of mutual funds, catering to various risk appetites and investment objectives. The company's dedication to transparency, client-centric approach, and consistent performance over the years make it a compelling choice for investment.



Thus, from an investment standpoint, we have selected three Invesco mutual funds, which are expected to hedge your portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and a low expense ratio.



Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund MLPDX invests the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships. MLPDX chooses issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources.



Stuart Cartner has been the lead manager of MLPDX since Mar 30, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like MPLX LP (14%), Energy Transfer LP (13.9%) and Antero Midstream Corp (8.2%) as of Feb 28, 2023.



MLPDX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 34.4% and 8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.38% compared to the category average of 1.56%. MLPDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund OSCYX invests most of its assets in small-cap companies. OSCYX advisors choose small-cap companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of market capitalization of the largest and smallest companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index.



Matthew P. Ziehl has been the lead manager of OSCYX since May 16, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like AutoNation, Inc (2.2%), Atkore Inc (1.8%) and Curtiss-Wright Corp (1.8%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



OSCYX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.7% and 7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86% compared to the category average of 1.03%. OSCYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Invesco Growth and Income Fund ACGIX seeks income and long-term growth of capital by investing in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities. ACGIX advisors also invest in debt securities of various maturities.



Sergio Marcheli has been the lead manager of ACGIX since Feb 28, 2003. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Wells Fargo & Company (4%), ConocoPhillips (3.2%), and Bank of America Corp (2.8%) as of Feb 28, 2023.



ACGIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.4% and 7.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.79% compared to the category average of 0.94%. ACGIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



