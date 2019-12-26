3 Top Invesco Mutual Funds for Solid Gains

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd had preliminary assets under management of $1,184.4 billion as of Sep 30, 2019. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco World Bond Fund Class A AUBAX aims for total return, which consists of current income and capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed income securities, derivatives and other instruments whose economic characteristics are similar to such securities. The non-diversified fund invests in U.S. and non-U.S. issuers alike. AUBAX has returned 9.7% on a year-to-date basis.

AUBAX has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared with the category average of 0.97%.

Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund Class A ACPSX invests the majority of its assets in fixed income securities, derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the aforementioned securities. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation. ACPSX may also invest a minority of its assets in foreign debt securities. ACPSX has returned 11.2% on a year-to-date basis.

As of Sep 2019, ACPSX held 1116 issues, with 4.07% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Bonds 2.88%.

Invesco International Select Equity Fund Class A IZIAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities and depositary receipts of foreign issuers. It may also invest a minority of its assets in companies from emerging markets. IZIAX has returned 27.3% on a year-to-date basis.

Jeff Feng is a fund manager of IZIAX since 2015.

