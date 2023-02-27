3 Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Today

The industrial sector is a broad industry that encompasses a variety of businesses involved in the production, manufacturing, and distribution of goods. This sector plays a crucial role in the economy, as it provides the raw materials and finished products that are used in virtually every other industry. From automobiles to aerospace, the industrial sector is a fundamental part of our modern world.

Industrial stocks are shares of companies that operate within the industrial sector. These stocks can be a great investment option for those seeking exposure to this industry, which can offer strong growth potential and consistent returns over the long term. Industrial stocks can be found in a wide range of sub-industries, such as machinery, aerospace, construction, and transportation. As such, investors can diversify their portfolios by investing in a variety of industrial stocks.

When it comes to buying industrial stocks, it is important to do your research and consider various factors that may impact the performance of the stocks, such as economic trends, geopolitical events, and company-specific factors like financial health and management. Investors should also consider the level of risk they are comfortable with, as industrial stocks can be volatile and subject to cyclical fluctuations. Overall, investing in industrial stocks can provide a way for investors to participate in the growth and prosperity of this important sector while potentially generating strong returns over the long term. Considering this, here are three industrial stocks to watch in the stock market this week.

Industrial Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Today

United Parcel Services (UPS Stock)

Leading off, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is a global package delivery company that provides transportation and logistics services to individuals and businesses worldwide. With a strong brand reputation and a significant presence in the e-commerce industry, UPS is well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth of online retail.

At the end of January, UPS reported its 4th quarter 2022 financial results. Specifically, the company announced earnings of $3.62 per share, with revenue of $27.0 billion. This is versus analysts’ consensus estimates that were earnings of $3.58 per share, with revenue of $28.2 billion. Additionally, UPS said it estimates 2023 revenue in the range of $97.0 billion to $99.4 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of UPS stock have increased by 4.54%. While during Monday’s afternoon trading session, UPS stock is trading higher on the day by 1.73%.

FedEx (FDX Stock)

Second, FedEx Corporation (FDX) is another global courier and delivery services company that operates in more than 220 countries and territories. With a strong focus on innovation and technological advancements, FedEx has continued to expand its capabilities and provide reliable and efficient delivery services to customers worldwide.

Earlier in the month, FedEx announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per common stock. In detail, the dividend is payable on April 3, 2023, for shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023. As a result, FedEx has an annual dividend yield of 2.23%.

So far in 2023, shares of FDX stock advanced 16.20% year-to-date. Additionally, on Monday afternoon, FDX stock is up 1.27% trading at $205.87 per share.

Caterpillar (CAT Stock)

Last but not least, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. With a presence in over 190 countries and a long history of innovation and quality products.

At the end of January, the company reported earnings of $3.86 per share, with revenue of $16.6 billion. This is in comparison to Wall Street’s consensus estimates which was earnings per share of $3.95, along with revenue of $16.1 billion. Moreover, revenue grew by 20.3% versus the same period, the previous year.

Over the last six months, shares of CAT stock have increased by 25.20%. Meanwhile, during Monday afternoon’s trading session, CAT stock is green on the day by 1.69% at $240.11 per share.

