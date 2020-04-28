3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's not shaping up to be a great year for the industrial sector, but that doesn't mean investors can't find industrial stocks to buy at attractive prices. There's no doubt that railroad Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), diversified manufacturer Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV), and industrial software company Dassault Systemes (OTC: DASTY) are facing significant earnings headwinds in 2020, but there are strong arguments for their being good values for long-term investors.

Union Pacific

Railroads are the veins and arteries of the U.S. industrial sector. If the U.S. economy is in good shape, then so are the railroads. That means railroads are certain to take a major hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain it. But railroads will surely benefit when the economy turns up.

Image source: Getty Images.

First, the bad news. The latest rail traffic data from the Association of American Railroads (through April 11) shows total carloads are down 8.2% year to date, compared to the same period last year. Moreover, they are down 23.8% in the week ending on April 11 compared to the same week a year ago.

Clearly, Union Pacific and other railroads are heading for bad news in the short term, but long-term investors need to consider a few things:

Railroad traffic is so integral to the economy means that when activity picks up, they can have a high degree of confidence that the railroads will start to see it in their revenue.

North America's Class 1 railroads own their infrastructure and function as effective duopolies in their respective geographies, so Union Pacific is highly likely to emerge from the downturn with its market position intact.

All seven Class 1 railroads have to opportunity to generate underlying improvements in their profitability thanks to the adoption of Precision Scheduled Railroading management techniques.

In common with the other U.S. listed Class railroads Union Pacific's PSR initiatives have thus far demonstrably improved profitability. Before the COVID-19 pandemic spread from its origin in China, all four of them were predicting an improvement in profit margin in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Union Pacific has now withdrawn its full-year guidance. In a sign of the underlying improvement, though, the railroad reported its lower ever operating ratio (expenses divided by revenue, so a lower number is better) in its recently reported first quarter. https://www.up.com/cs/groups/public/@uprr/@investor/documents/investordocuments/pdf_1q20_er_slides.pdf

Furthermore, the recent dip in Union Pacific's share price means the stock comes with a 2.6% dividend yield. As you can see below, the payout ratio (dividend divided by earnings) is still relatively low, and free cash flow is easily covering dividends. This suggests Union Pacific's dividend is safe, and given that the 10-year Treasury yield is just 0.6%, Union Pacific is a good option for income-seeking investors.

Data by YCharts.

Dover Corp

This engineered products company and Dividend Aristocrat will certainly take a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has an opportunity to bounce back in due course. There are two main reasons why. First, as the chart below shows, Dover is exposed to a wide range of end markets, and many of them are in areas that are likely do well during a recovery.

For example, retail fueling and the automotive aftermarket are likely to do well when cars get back on the road, especially as gasoline prices have fallen significantly. In addition, while food retail and waste management are not often seen as defensive sectors to invest in, those areas will help offset weakness in industrial applications, hospitality, restaurants, and oil and gas. The latter is an area Dover has significantly reduced its exposure to in recent years.

Data source: Dover presentations. Chart by author.

The second reason comes from management's initiatives to reduce selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs in order to improve operating margins. The plan also calls for reinvestment to encourage growth and improve profitability.

The chart below shows the progress the company has made in the last couple of years. Management plans to generate more improvements in 2020.

Data by YCharts

While its impossible to know if revenue in 2021 will be higher than in 2019, management recently gave its first-quarter 2020 earnings and indicated that the second quarter of 2020 would "be weakest quarter under current forecast on operations disruptions and negative absorption; incremental improvement through Q4." In other words, the trend should turn upwards in the third quarter of 2020 and Dover could be growing revenue in 2021. Throw in the prospect of higher margin due to ongoing cost cuts and Dover could be in relatively good shape, provided the economy is growing.

Dassault Systemes

Engineering software company Dessault Systemes is also highly likely to see its sales impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, companies tend to cut back on investments in developing new products when their own sales growth is in reverse. But Dassault has a number of long-term trends behind it that should enable strong growth to resume after the pandemic is contained.

In a nutshell, the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the digitization of factories are creating significant growth opportunities for companies like Dassault. It's not always appreciated, but industrial companies are set to be the big winners from the IoT revolution.

Before web-enabled technologies were in place, companies would use industrial software like Dassault's computer-aided design or simulation software, in order to better engineer solutions. However, with the advent of the IoT, these solutions can now be fully integrated into a product lifecycle management (PLM) approach.

PLM is the cycle in which a product, say an airplane or mining infrastructure, is conceived, designed, and ultimately manufactured. Thanks to the use of the IoT, and Dassaut's software platforms, this process can be made more efficient. These advances also allow different departments of the company to collaborate on the engineering and development of new products.

Before COVID-19 spread around the world, industrial software sales were growing strongly on an industry wide basis. A further indication of the strength of the underlying market comes from Dassault's recent first-quarter results. Although management downgraded revenue growth expectations to 12%-13% from a previous estimate of 21%-23% its still a strong performance in what's likely to be a trough year for the industrial economy.

All told, growth in the industrial software sector is likely to outperform when the recovery occurs, and Dassault is well positioned to take advantage of that trend.

10 stocks we like better than Dover

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dover wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dassault Systemes and Union Pacific. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.