3 Top Industrial REITs Ranked

Industrial real estate has been one of the best-performing subsectors of the real estate industry, with demand far outpacing supply in recent years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Matt Frankel take a closer look at Prologis (NYSE: PLD), STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG), and Rexford Industrial (NYSE: REXR) to see which could be the best buy now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of July 3, 2023. The video was published on July 5, 2023.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Prologis and Rexford Industrial Realty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis, Rexford Industrial Realty, and Stag Industrial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

