3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in March

Even healthcare stocks have been pulled down in the wake of the market downturn caused by worries over the coronavirus outbreak. But many of these stocks shouldn't be affected by the viral epidemic at all. And that makes these stocks better bargains now.

Three healthcare stocks that I think are great picks to buy in March are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Here's what makes these three stocks especially stand out from the pack.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Intuitive Surgical

There are two words you really need to know about Intuitive Surgical: recurring revenue. The robotic surgical systems pioneer makes a whopping 72% of its total revenue from recurring sources. Those sources including selling replacement instruments and accessories for its da Vinci robotic surgical system as well as providing services to customers.

As much as I like Intuitive Surgical's recurring revenue, though, I like its growth prospects even more. The company continues to install more new systems -- its system placements jumped 21% in 2019. This strong demand should continue for a long time to come, especially considering that international markets remain heavily underpenetrated.

More importantly, customers have an incentive to maximize their return on investment with Intuitive's robotic surgical systems. That drives the numbers of procedures performed even higher, which translates to even more recurring revenue for Intuitive Surgical.

I think that Intuitive will continue to dominate the robotic surgical systems market even with new rivals on the scene. The company is also expanding beyond surgical robots, recently announcing its acquisition of hospital informatics company Orpheus Medical.

2. Teladoc Health

Who likes going to the doctor's office? No one. And that's especially true when there's a greater risk of catching a disease that's worse than the one you already have. Teladoc Health has an answer to the problem.

Teladoc ranks as the largest telehealth services provider in the world. Instead of getting dressed, traveling, and waiting to visit the doctor, you can see qualified healthcare professionals via the internet or your phone anywhere and anytime. It's more convenient and less costly than traditional in-office physician visits.

Unsurprisingly, Teladoc Health is growing by leaps and bounds. The company delivered fantastic Q4 results in February, with revenue soaring 27%. Teladoc handily beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates. Its guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2020 was also better than expected.

Teladoc Health is a growth stock that still has plenty of room to grow. The acquisition of InTouch Health will expand the company's platform into provider-to-provider telehealth. Demographic trends should fuel demand for healthcare services, which I think will spur even more employers, insurers, and government healthcare programs to turn to Teladoc to control rising healthcare costs.

3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The third healthcare stock to buy in March also dominates its niche market. For Vertex Pharmaceuticals, that niche is cystic fibrosis (CF). The company's four FDA-approved CF drugs are the only therapies available that treat the underlying cause of CF.

Vertex's market should expand significantly over the next couple of years. For one thing, the company has picked up key reimbursement deals in several European countries for its already-approved CF drugs. In addition, Vertex's newest CF drug, Trikafta, is likely to win European approval this year after obtaining FDA approval months earlier than expected.

The drugmaker isn't just limited to CF, though. Vertex's pipeline candidates also target other rare genetic diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. It's partnering with CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to develop gene-editing therapies for treating beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

I think that Vertex is one of the best biotech stocks to buy for the next decade in part because of its CF juggernaut and its prospects in treating other rare diseases. But I'm also cautiously optimistic about the company's potential in developing a cure for an illness that isn't rare at all -- type 1 diabetes.

10 stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vertex Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Keith Speights owns shares of Intuitive Surgical, Teladoc Health, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Intuitive Surgical and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool recommends Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.