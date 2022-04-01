3 Top Health Care Stocks To Watch Today

3 Health Care Stocks For Your April 2022 List

Health care stocks may not be the most exciting segment in the stock market. But they came to the fore over the past two years amid the pandemic. but it is often relatable among consumers. Far too often, people take health care for granted and the global pandemic served as a reminder of the importance of the companies in this sector. What’s more, with market sentiments under pressure from rising interest rates and the ongoing war in Ukraine, some are rotating into more defensive stocks such as health care stocks. After all, medicines and health care services will still be in need regardless of the state of the economy.

On top of that, the health care industry also rarely lacks new developments. Earlier this week, IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY). The collaboration is to create and commercialize new therapies for oncology, immunology, and inflammation indications. As a result, IGMS stock has soared by more than 65% within the past week.

Besides that, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) also recently announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its amendment to the emergency use authorization for a second booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine. As such, MRNA stock has climbed by approximately 15% over the past month. Considering all these, let’s take a look at some of the top health care stocks in the stock market today.

Health Care Stocks To Watch In April 2022

Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its core CNS portfolio includes five product candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. Investors who followed the company closely would know that Axsome has made significant strides over the past year. AXSM stock has risen more than 30% over the past month.

In March, Axsome announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financials. The company claims that the FDA’s review of its non-disclosure agreement for AXS-05 in depression is progressing. Well, this suggests that the drug may receive approval soon. Besides that, Axsome saw a year of continuous progress in 2021 as it continues to advance the rest of its late-stage CNS pipelines. This includes the AXS-14 for fibromyalgia and Phase 3 trials of AXS-12 in narcolepsy and AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation.

Now, Axsome is not resting on its laurels. Earlier this week, the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sunosi (solriamfetol) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ). The drug is a dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to improve wakefulness in adults with excessive daytime sleepiness. It is usually indicated for patients who have narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. Safe to say, the acquisition will strengthen Axsome’s industry-leading neuroscience portfolio. Given these exciting developments, would you consider adding AXSM stock to your watchlist?

Johnson & Johnson

Following that, we will be looking at another health care giant, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). In detail, the company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of a range of products for the health care industry. This includes day-to-day products such as over-the-counter medicines, oral care, women’s health, and baby care. Additionally, the company also has a Pharmaceutical segment that focuses on delivering new transformational medicines for unmet medical needs worldwide.

Recently, JNJ announced that the U.S. FDA has approved CABENUVA for the treatment of HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adolescents who are 12 years of age or older. The drug contains ViiV Healthcare’s cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension and JNJ’s rilpivirine extended-release injectable suspension in a single-dose vial. As a result, this marks the first and only complete long-acting HIV-1 treatment regimen for eligible adolescents. This is an important milestone for JNJ as it continues to improve the HIV treatment options for people affected with HIV.

Keen investors should also note that JNJ will be announcing its fiscal 2022 first-quarter financial results on April 19, 2022. So, let us have a look at how the company fared over the past year. In 2021, the company reported full-year sales of $93.8 billion, reflecting an increase of 13.6% year-over-year. Meanwhile, its full-year earnings per share were $7.81, up by 41.7% year-over-year. All in all, fiscal 2021 was a strong year for the company that reflects continued strength across all segments of its business. Considering these factors, would you buy JNJ stock ahead of its earnings report?

BioNTech

To sum up the list, we have the German-based clinical-stage biotech company, BioNTech. The company made its name as one of the pioneers that developed the coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Aside from that, it also develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms. Despite losing a quarter of its value this year, BNTX stock has still risen by nearly 50% over the past year.

On Wednesday, BioNTech announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings report. The company’s total revenues for the quarter increased to $6.08 billion, compared to a mere $381.5 million in the prior year’s quarter. Meanwhile, the company posted a net profit of $3.49 billion, representing a staggering increase of 761% year-over-year. Overall, the year 2021 was an exceptional year for the company as it made momentous impacts on human health and the global economy. This would serve as a building block for the company to continue its momentum this year.

Two years into the pandemic, it seems that there is still a need for the coronavirus vaccine. Hence, the company has expanded an ongoing clinical trial program to develop new vaccines and patterns of administration for better protection against the Omicron variant. The number of participants will be increased to 2,150 from the 1,420 announced in January. This would hopefully allow the company to better understand the protection these vaccines provide against the latest variant and provide cross-protection against previous variants. All things considered, should investors be keeping a close tab on BNTX stock moving forward?

