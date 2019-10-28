3 Top Hartford Mutual Funds to Buy Right Now

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is recognized as a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $121.3 billion under management as of Jun 30, 2019 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company claims that it manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Healthcare HLS Fund Class IA HIAHX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund aims for capital growth. HIAHX invests in securities of companies of all market capitalizations. The fund has returned 12.2% on a year-to-date basis.

HIAHX has an expense ratio of 0.89% as compared with the category average of 1.26%.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund Class IA HIADX primarily invests in equity securities of companies. The fund aims for a high level of current income, which is on par with capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities. HIADX has returned 19.5% on a year-to-date basis.

As of September 2019, HIADX held 91 issues, with 4.96% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Hartford Quality Value Fund Class R4 HVOSX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund mostly invests in common stocks of companies located in the United States. Although the fund may invest across all market capitalizations, it tends to focus on large-capitalization companies. In particular, the fund seeks to invest in high-quality companies that pay dividends on time or possess sustainable operating characteristics. HVOSX has returned 20.7% on a year-to-date basis.

Matthew G. Baker is the fund manager of HVOSX since 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

