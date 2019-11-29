3 Top Hartford Funds to Buy for Great Returns

Hartford Funds, a segment of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), had total assets of around $120 billion under management (as of Sep 30, 2019). The company claims to manage at least 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes. Hartford Financial Services was founded in 1810 and is a well-recognized insurer in the United States.

Hartford Funds focuses on meeting and even exceeding “traditional industry benchmarks” through “human-centric investing.” The company believes that human-centric investing can help in creating solutions, products and advisor tools, which help in strengthening the bottom line and improving advisor-client relationships.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Stock HLS Fund HSTAX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests majority of its assets in equity securities. HSTAX typically focuses on companies that have market capitalization similar to those in the Russell 1000 Index. The fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities. HSTAX has returned 24.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Donald J. Kilbride is the fund manager of HSTAX since 2012.

Hartford Core Equity Fund HAITX aims for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in securities of large-capitalization American companies that demonstrate improving quality trends and possess good business momentum and attractive relative valuations. HAITX has returned 24.8% on a year-to-date basis.

HAITX has an expense ratio of 0.39% as compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Hartford Total Return Bond HLS Fund HBNBX aims for a promising total return along with income. HBNBX is a diversified bond fund that invests the majority of its assets in investment-grade debt with calculated investments in high-yield and non-U.S. dollar bonds. HBNBX has returned 9.9% on a year-to-date basis.

As of October 2019, HBNBX held 1520 issues, with 4.37% of its assets invested in Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Dec19 Xcbt 20191231.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

