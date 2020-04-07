3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in April

Growth stocks can help you build tremendous wealth in the stock market. Even during the current coronavirus-driven bear market, there are companies that can help you double, triple, and even quadruple your money or more.

The key is finding businesses that are benefiting from powerful long-term trends. Even better is if they have strong competitive positions and massive expansion potential. Being able to buy these stocks when they're on sale can help further amplify your gains.

Here are three great growth stocks that meet these challenging criteria -- and that could help you earn exceptional returns on your investment if you buy shares in the coming days.

1. The Trade Desk

Digital advertising platform The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) helps businesses shift their marketing dollars to more effective formats, such as connected-TV, in-app advertising, and mobile video ads. By enabling companies to place their ads in the right places, The Trade Desk helps them maximize their returns on their marketing investments.

The shift to digital ad formats is a long-term trend -- one in which The Trade Desk is particularly well positioned to benefit. However, concerns regarding a near-term downturn in the advertising market due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a sharp decline in The Trade Desk's share price. With the stock now down approximately 50% from its 52-week high, patient, long-term-minded investors have an opportunity to scoop up shares of this digital ad leader at half the price they traded for just a few months ago.

Moreover, despite years of torrid growth, The Trade Desk's $660 million revenue base accounts for just a small fraction of the $560 billion global ad market. Rest assured, The Trade Desk has tremendous potential for expansion still ahead, and its cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet gives it the staying power to ride out near-term headwinds on its path to long-term gains.

2. Okta

As a leading provider of cloud-based identity management software, Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) is likely to benefit from heightened demand for remote work technology during the pandemic.

With thousands of businesses forced to close their offices due to social distancing directives, millions of employees are now working from home. This presents operational challenges for companies, which must ensure only authorized users access their cloud applications. Okta provides solutions to these challenges and is enjoying tremendous growth in the process. Revenue rose 47% to $586 million in 2019, while operating cash flow surged by 266%, to $55.6 million.

Okta's stock is currently down about 17% from its highs of the past year, providing you with a chance to acquire this outstanding growth stock at a significant discount.

3. Shopify

Like Okta and The Trade Desk, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has generated incredible returns for shareholders in recent years.

SHOP data by YCharts

Yet plenty of gains still lie ahead for the fast-growing e-commerce platform. The global e-commerce market will grow to more than $6.5 trillion by 2022, up from $3.5 trillion in 2019, according to Statista. The U.S. e-commerce market alone is projected to exceed $500 billion by 2022. Shopify already accounts for nearly 6% of all retail e-commerce sales in the U.S. -- a figure that's set to increase steadily as more merchants flock to its platform.

Shopify provides services such as website design, payment processing, and shipping solutions to more than 1 million businesses -- and its new fulfillment network is helping to entice even more merchants to its platform. Yet, like many growth companies in the current bear market, Shopify's stock is down roughly 40% from its highs. As such, now is a great time to pick up some shares at a hefty discount.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Okta, Shopify, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

