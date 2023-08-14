3 Top Growth ETFs to Buy Right Now

Investing in stocks doesn't have to be overly complicated. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs for short, offer many of the same benefits of owning individual stocks, but these vehicles come with the added bonus of instant diversification. As a result, ETFs can be a straightforward and simple way to gain exposure to the market, or a particular theme like artificial intelligence or genomic medicine, without the risks associated with buying and holding individual stocks.

Which ETFs stand out as strong buys right now? With growth-oriented equities on the mend following the 2022 bear market, the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT: EEM), and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEMKT: IRBO) all screen as attractive buys. Here's a brief overview of each growth ETF.

Ark Genomic Revolution ETF

Ark Genomic Revolution ETF is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in gene editing, gene therapy, and other areas of genomic innovation. The fund is run by Cathie Wood, a renowned investor who has a knack for spotting disruptive trends. The fund has gained nearly 13% year to date and has holdings in some of the most innovative biotech companies in the world, such as Exact Sciences, Intellia Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Invitae.

The fund's expense ratio, which indicates how much a fund deducts in annual fees, is 0.75%. That amount may seem high compared to, say, most passively managed ETFs. But it is arguably a fair price to pay to gain exposure to a wide basket of high-growth biotech companies curated by one of the world's best investors. And with the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF still down by a hefty 71% from its all-time high, this fund screens as a potential bargain right now.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is a passive fund that tracks the performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets index, which covers large- and mid-cap stocks from 24 emerging market countries. The fund offers exposure to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, such as China, India, Brazil, and South Korea. Although this emerging market fund was stung by macroeconomic pressures last year, it has returned an impressive 417% since its inception in 2003. The fund has holdings in some of the most dominant companies in these markets, such as Alibaba Group, Tencent, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

One downside is the fund's high expense ratio of 0.69%. There are cheaper ways to invest in emerging markets, such as the Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund. However, these cheaper options tend to leave South Korea out of their holdings. In contrast, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a large allocation to this high-growth market, which could justify the higher fees associated with owning it. Overall, this emerging market fund is an excellent option for investors who want international exposure and a long-term growth opportunity.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF is another passive fund that tracks the performance of the NYSE FactSet Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence index, which covers companies that are involved in robotics, artificial intelligence, automation, and related technologies. The fund offers exposure to some of the most innovative sectors in the world, such as cloud computing, e-commerce, social media, and gaming. The fund has returned over 23% year to date and has holdings in some of the most influential companies in these sectors, such as Amazon, Adobe, and Nvidia.

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF comes with an expense ratio of 0.47%, which is markedly lower than similar funds such as the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (0.68%) and the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (0.69%). So, if you're looking for a low-cost option to gain exposure to a basket of high-growth equities in the areas of artificial intelligence and robotics, this ETF may be worth considering right now.

10 stocks we like better than Ark ETF Trust-Ark Genomic Revolution ETF

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ark ETF Trust-Ark Genomic Revolution ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has positions in CRISPR Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Amazon.com, CRISPR Therapeutics, Invitae, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tencent. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and Exact Sciences and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.