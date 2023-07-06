3 Top Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds Worth Buying Right Now

Goldman Sachs is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company founded in 1869 by Marcus Goldman. With $521,062 million in assets under management, these mutual funds provide a robust platform for individuals looking to grow their wealth through strategic investment opportunities.



The average expense ratio across all Goldman Sachs mutual funds stands at a competitive 0.57%, demonstrating the firm's commitment to minimizing fees and expenses. Moreover, an impressive 77.81% of the funds are classified as no-load. It offered an extensive and diverse range of investment opportunities.



Overall, the fund has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for long-term financial success. Their personalized advice, tailored solutions, commitment to transparency, and ability to navigate complexities in the financial landscape set them apart and make them an attractive option for investment.



Investing in Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



We have, thus, chosen three Goldman Sachs mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.



Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GVIRX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in dividend-paying equity investments in large-cap U.S. issuers. GVIRX aims to build a diversified portfolio primarily consisting of common stocks from large-cap U.S. issuers represented on the S&P 500 Index.



John Sienkiewicz has been the lead manager of GVIRX since Apr 22, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple (6.9%), Microsoft (6.1%) and Amazon (2.7%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



GVIRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.6% and 8.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.80% compared to the category average of 1.11%. GVIRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio GPITX seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income. GPITX advisors chooses to invest in a relatively significant percentage of its equity allocation in the core large-cap growth, core large-cap value, core international equity funds, core fixed income, and global income funds.



Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo has been the lead manager of GPITX since Jan 2, 2022. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Goldman Sachs Activebeta (25.7%), Goldman Sachs GlCore Fix (14%), and Goldman Sachs Int Eq Insl (10.5%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



GPITX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.6% and 4.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.31% compared to the category average of 1.29%. GPITX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund GLCGX seeks long-term growth of capital by investing most of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. issuers, including foreign issuers that are traded in the United States.



Takashi Suwabe has been the lead manager of GLCGX since Feb 28, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple (10.6%) Microsoft (9%) and Amazon (5.4%) as of Jan 31, 2023.



GLCGX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.8% and 10.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.92% compared to the category average of 0.99%. GLCGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (GLCGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GPITX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GVIRX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.