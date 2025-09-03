3 Top Gold Mining Stocks Set to Ride the Bullion Boom

Gold has surged to new record levels as central banks around the world adjust their reserve strategies, favoring bullion over U.S. Treasuries for the first time since 1996. On Sept. 1, 2025, the combined gold reserves held by global central banks overtook their holdings of U.S. government debt, marking a significant turning point in international financial policy.

Historically, gold has rallied when bonds become less attractive. This is because higher interest rates increase the burden of holding gold, as it does not pay a yield. Hence, in an environment where interest rates are lower, gold investment springs up as a major option, and stocks like Gold Fields Limited GFI, DRDGOLD Limited DRD and GoldMining Inc. GLDG come into the fray.

This surge in gold demand comes at a time of rising geopolitical uncertainty, inflating doubts over the durability of the U.S. dollar and concerns about mounting national debt. Gold’s historical appeal as a reliable, inflation-resistant store of value has prompted institutions around the world to aggressively bolster their holdings. The price of gold itself reflects the shift in sentiment. It recently eclipsed the $3,500/ounce mark, breaking past previous ceilings that had seemed insurmountable just months ago.

Global policy unpredictability has only further fueled the rally. In the United States, political tensions surrounding Fed independence, fanned by attempts to influence its leadership, have unsettled markets. Geopolitical tensions and fiscal uncertainties are also prompting investors to seek safe-haven assets like gold. Eroding confidence in the Trump administration’s fiscal and monetary policy is fueling gold's upward movement. This bullish sentiment toward gold directly benefits gold mining companies. As gold prices rise, these companies experience increased profit margins, especially those with efficient operations and lower production costs.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Gold Fields is a gold mining company with operations spanning Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia and Peru. GFI’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 93.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the past 60 days. GFI is a Zacks Rank #2 company.

DRDGOLD Limited is a gold mining company from South Africa. DRD’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 80% over the past 60 days. DRD is a Zacks Rank #1 company.

GoldMining is a mineral exploration firm focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold and copper assets across the Americas. GLDG’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 20% over the past 60 days. GLDG is a Zacks Rank #2 company.

In summary, central banks have ushered gold back into the spotlight as a modern bulwark against financial volatility. Whether this marks the beginning of a prolonged era for bullion as a central reserve asset, or a temporary pivot, will depend on how effectively confidence can be restored in traditional instruments like U.S. Treasuries.

