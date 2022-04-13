3 Top Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds That You Should Buy

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering exceptional asset management to clients in more than 165 nations. It has offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals. Franklin Templeton Investments had around $1.56 trillion assets under management as of October 2021, and offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds, ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Fund Class IS LCMIX, BrandywineGLOBAL - Dynamic US Large Cap Value Fund Class IS LMBGX, and Franklin U.S. Large Cap Equity Fund IS LMISX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Fund Class IS seeks long-term capital growth by investing most of its net assets and borrowings if any, in mid-cap U.S companies. LCMIX may invest a relatively small proportion of its assets in foreign companies with higher growth potential in the future.

ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Fund Class IS has a three-year annualized return of 19.1%. As of the end of January 2022, LCMIX held 67 issues, with 3.73% of its assets invested in Fortinet Inc.

BrandywineGLOBAL - Dynamic US Large Cap Value Fund Class IS seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets along with borrowings, if any, based on a qualitative approach. LMBGX advisors only consider stocks having principal activity in the United States and are part of Russell U.S. indices.

BrandywineGLOBAL - Dynamic US Large Cap Value Fund Class IS has three-year annualized returns of 15.7%. LMBGX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Equity Fund IS seeks long-term capital appreciation intending to produce more return than Russel 1000 Index over a full market cycle. LMISX invests most of its net assets along with borrowings, if any, in large-cap equity securities or other investments with growth and value characteristics.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Equity Fund IS has returned 16.6% in the past three years. Russell Shtern has been one of the fund managers of LMISX since December of 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.