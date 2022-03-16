3 Top Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 nations. It has offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals. Franklin Templeton Investments had around $1.56 trillion assets under management as of October 2021, and offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds, Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A FKDNX, Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R6 FMGGX and Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund IS LMBMX . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation by investing in common stocks of companies in the United States or abroad that their fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of technology innovation, have good management, and benefit from a dynamic industry environment. FKDNX management may invest in securities of any economic sector irrespective of its market capitalization.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A has a three-year annualized return of 18.5%. As of the end of January 2022, FKDNX held 129 issues, with 6.18% of its assets invested in Amazon.com Inc.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R6 seeks long-term capital growth by investing a significant portion of its net assets in the equity securities of companies with small and medium market capitalization from the Russell 2500 and Midcap Index. FMGGX invests primarily in technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 17.1%. FMGGX has an expense ratio of 0.50% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund IS aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its assets plus borrowing in equity securities of small-cap companies that have their principal business activity in the United States. LMBMX can also invest in securities of foreign companies that issue American Depository Receipts (ADR).

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund IS has returned 11.7% in the past three years. Christopher W. Floyd has been one of the fund managers of LMBMX since mid of 2021.

