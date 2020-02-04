3 Top Franklin Templeton Funds for Impressive Returns

With around $693.1 billion assets under management as of Oct 31, 2019, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to its clients in more than 170 countries throughout the globe. It has presence in 17 countries and more than 600 investment professionals. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Utilities Fund Class A1 FKUTX aims for capital growth and current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in the equity securities of utilities companies. FKUTX has returned 26.8% in a year.

As of December 2019, FKUTX held 46 issues with 8.98% of its assets invested in NextEra Energy Inc.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A FKRCX aims for capital growth. The fund normally invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that operate in the area of gold and precious metals. FKRCX is a non-diversified fund that invests in companies of all market capitalizations. The fundhas returned 51.5% in a year.

FKRCX has an expense ratio of 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.39%.

Franklin Mutual U.S. Value Fund Class A FRBSX aims for high total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in U.S. securities. It primarily invests in equity securities of American companies that the investment manager believes are accessible at market prices lower than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria. FRBSX has returned 24.5% in a year.

Grace Hoefig is one of the fund managers of FRBSX since 2012.

