3 Top Fertilizer Stocks to Play the Industry's Strength

About the Industry

The Zacks Fertilizers industry comprises producers, distributors and marketers of crop nutrients for the global agriculture industry. Companies in this space offer nutrients such as phosphates (including diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid), potash and nitrogen (including urea, ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate) fertilizers. They also provide other nitrogen products to help farmers maximize crop yield. Crop nutrients are essential to drive agricultural productivity and boost the natural fertility of soil. Demand for these nutrients is being supported by the need to grow the production of grains to address rising food consumption globally. Moreover, the constant need of growers to nourish their crops, replenish nutrients in the soil following a harvest and boost yields to feed a growing global population drives the consumption of fertilizers.

What's Shaping the Future of the Fertilizers Industry?

Solid Demand and Pricing for Crop Nutrients: The companies in the fertilizers space are well placed to benefit from strong global demand and prices of major crop nutrients. Demand for fertilizers in the United States is likely to be fueled by healthy farm profits and high levels of planted acreage. Strong farmer economics are also expected to support demand in major markets such as Brazil and India. Phosphate markets are likely to remain robust in the near term on solid demand and pricing dynamics. Tight availability along with firm demand is driving up phosphate prices globally. Potash prices have also strengthened on the back of robust global demand, aided by strong grower economics, higher crop prices and low global inventory levels. Demand for nitrogen fertilizer also remains healthy in major markets. Global nitrogen requirement is being driven by demand in North America, India and Brazil. Healthy corn acres in the United States are expected to spur up nitrogen demand in North America. Moreover, demand for urea imports into Brazil and India remains favorable. Lower global supply availability and a spike in energy prices across Europe and Asia are also driving nitrogen prices. Higher demand and lower supply availability resulting from reduced operating rates across Europe and Asia due to higher energy prices have also fueled rapid increases in nitrogen prices.



Favorable Agricultural Fundamentals: While the coronavirus pandemic stung a vast spectrum of industries, agriculture was left unscathed, given the sustained rise in food demand globally. Moreover, strong global demand and tightened supply provided a boost to crop commodity prices. Prices of corn and soybean have rallied to multi-year highs. Higher agricultural commodity prices augur well for crop nutrient demand over the near term. Expectations of high levels of planted corn and soybean acres globally on the back of higher crop prices also suggest a pickup in fertilizer demand.



Attractive Farm Economics: Farmer economics remain attractive in most global growing regions on strong crop demand. Farm economics remain healthy in the United States, aided by a spike in crop commodity prices. Rallying grain and oilseed prices due to the disruptions to supply chains caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine are likely to lend support to U.S. farm income this year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) expects net farm income to be $113.7 billion in 2022, down 4.5% year over year. However, net farm income, if realized, would be higher than their 2001–20 average, per USDA. Healthy farm income backed by higher agricultural commodity prices will likely drive farmers’ spending on crop nutrients.

Zacks Industry Rank Reflects Bright Prospects

The Zacks Fertilizers industry is part of the broader Zacks Basic Materials sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #26, which places it in the top 10% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates upbeat near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Tops Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Fertilizers industry has outperformed both the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Basic Materials sector over the past year.



The industry has rallied 78% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s rise of 15.2% and the broader sector’s increase of 14.7%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing fertilizer stocks, the industry is currently trading at 9.21X compared with the S&P 500’s 15.02X and the sector’s 6.63X.



In the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 21.98X and as low as 6.04X, with a median of 10.85X, as the chart below shows.

Enterprise Value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio

Enterprise Value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio







3 Fertilizer Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

Nutrien: Canada-based Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services. The company is benefiting from solid demand and higher prices for crop nutrients on strength in the global agriculture markets. NTR is also gaining from acquisitions, cost efficiency and increased adoption of its digital platform. The company also continues to expand its footprint in Brazil through acquisitions, including Tec Agro. These factors have contributed to its share price appreciation of 95.8% over a year.



Nutrien currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has an expected earnings growth rate of 106.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings of NTR has moved up 37.8% in the past 60 days.

Price and Consensus: NTR

Mosaic: Florida-based Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash for the global agriculture industry. The company is leveraging increasing global demand for fertilizers and higher realized prices in its businesses. MOS is also taking measures to cut costs in a still-challenging operating environment. Its actions to improve the operating cost structure through transformation are contributing to profitability. Transformational savings are also driving margins in its Mosaic Fertilizantes segment. Driven by these factors, the company’s shares have shot up 116.9% over a year.



Mosaic, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 125% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings for MOS has moved up 29.2% in the past 60 days.

Price and Consensus: MOS

Sociedad Quimica: Chile-based Sociedad Quimica produces plant nutrients, iodine, lithium and industrial chemicals. It is benefiting from being the low-cost producer of potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and potassium nitrate. Higher demand is also supporting sales volumes in Sociedad Quimica’s specialty plant nutrition business. Rising demand is also backing the higher prices of potassium chloride. SQM is seeing a significant rise in global potassium prices driven by the shortage of potash and potassium-based fertilizers. These factors have contributed to its share price rally of 54.5% in a year’s time.

Sociedad Quimica, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 126.8% for the current year. The consensus estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 26.4% upward over the last 60 days.

Price and Consensus: SQM







