3 Top EV Stocks to Buy to Electrify Your Long-Term Returns

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As electric cars gain more mainstream attention, numerous EV stocks have emerged as winners over the past decade. Of course, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has led the way, providing life-changing returns for those who bet on the success of Elon Musk’s vision.

However, with the market maturing, there are plenty of other opportunities to consider. Competition is picking up, making this a hot space with more options than ever for investors to pick the “next Tesla.”

Indeed, not all EV stocks are created equal. There are plenty of companies that won’t likely make it through a choppy economic environment. Thus, with a potential recession looming, many investors are steering away from EV stocks. Because many are pre-revenue, such companies may not have the balance sheets to withstand significant volatility.

With that said, here are three EV stocks I’ve got on my radar right now. In my opinion, these are among the best options for long-term investors looking for growth and viability in the race for global EV market share.

Nio (NIO)

Source: Andy Feng / Shutterstock.com

Due to recent price cuts in the electric vehicle industry, Nio’s (NYSE:NIO) shares have fallen 12% this year, making it one of many EV makers under economic scrutiny by investors.

Nio’s EV deliveries hit a record high in December, but its momentum hasn’t continued this year. Its Q1 deliveries rose YoY but fell sequentially by almost 23% due to a price war in China, which impacted sales across the industry as customers held off purchases expecting further cuts.

Nio’s transition is going smoothly, as it started delivering its new coupe SUV EC7 ahead of schedule and launched its 2023 ET7 sedan at Auto Shanghai in April, with deliveries expected to start this month. Pre-orders for its revamped 2023 ES6 SUV model are also available, with an official launch scheduled for this month.

In summary, Nio is set to launch its upgraded models this month, which should boost its orders and deliveries. CEO William Li expects Nio to double its sales this year compared to last year, which is positive news for the EV stock that has lost almost half its value in the past year. As Nio’s numbers improve, investor interest is likely to increase.

ChargePoint (CHPT)

Source: JL IMAGES / Shutterstock.com

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is a leading global provider of electric vehicle charging stations. The company has a strong presence in 14 countries, including the largest EV charging network in the United States. As the adoption of electric vehicles grows, ChargePoint is well-positioned to benefit from the increased demand for charging stations. The company projects revenue growth of over 60% in the coming years.

ChargePoint has a significant presence in both the U.S. and Europe, with “hundreds of thousands” of charging locations. The company is currently serving 80% of Fortune 50 companies, which will likely lead to a surge in revenue and profits as these companies continue to purchase more EVs.

JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson expressed positivity about ChargePoint’s strategy and ability to become profitable after meeting with the company’s management, keeping an “outperform” rating on the shares, while analysts predict the company’s revenue to increase to $703.5 million this year and $1.1 billion in 2024, up from $468 million in 2022.

Despite current market concerns, CHPT’s strong track record suggests that it will likely achieve profitability within the next three years. As a key player in the development of widespread charging stations, it has the potential as a top breakout stock.

Albemarle (ALB)

Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is a lithium company that has been through some tough times recently — but it is showing signs of a comeback. The company’s stock price has been on the rise and some investors believe that it could reach $290 by the end of the year.

Albemarle had a record year in 2022, thanks to strong growth in lithium prices. Sales grew by more than 140% year-over-year, and EBITDA grew by more than 250%. However, the company cut its full-year earnings outlook in the first quarter of 2023, citing falling lithium prices. Despite this, Albemarle remains a good long-term investment, as global lithium demand is expected to skyrocket by 2030.

Despite the EV price war, Albemarle is a top-rated stock to buy. The company is a major provider of lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries. As demand for EVs grows, Albemarle is well-positioned to benefit.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

The post 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy to Electrify Your Long-Term Returns appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.