3 Top Energy Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

In recent months, the biggest factor in ramping up energy prices worldwide has been the Russia-Ukraine war. It has been a reminder that the world still relies on fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal for 80% of its energy needs. Sanctions and embargoes placed on Russia and pledges made by nations to cut their imports of oil and gas from the country have sent oil prices higher. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, too, has been slow in increasing the production of crude oil to the pre-pandemic levels. The relentless increase in energy prices is driving inflation higher, thereby making investment in solid energy stocks a very likely hedge against inflation.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is likely to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund Class M FAGNX, Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX and Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. MLOAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund Class M invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that are engaged in the energy field. FAGNX, a non-diversified fund, selects its investments using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund Class M has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. As of April 2022, FAGNX held 55 issues, with 20.5% of its assets invested in EXXON MOBIL CORP.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund seeks to invest the majority of its net assets in master limited partnership investments of issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.4%. Stuart Cartner has been one of the fund managers of MLPFX since 2010.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. invests the majority of its net assets in Master Limited Partnerships and related companies. MLOAX, a non-diversified fund, also invests in foreign securities.

Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has three-year annualized returns of 2.6%. MLOAX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared with the category average of 1.56%.

