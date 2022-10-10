3 Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Today

Dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays out regular dividend payments to shareholders. In addition, dividend stocks are typically large, well-established companies that have a history of paying dividends to shareholders. In detail, dividend payments are usually made on a quarterly basis, and the amount of the dividend payment is typically based on the company’s profitability during the previous quarter.

Continuing on, dividend stocks are an attractive investment for many reasons. First, they provide a regular source of income that can be used to supplement other investment income or to meet everyday expenses. Second, dividend payments tend to be more stable than stock prices, meaning that investors can rely on them for a consistent return. For these reasons, dividend stocks are an attractive option for many stock market investors. If these have you are keen on investing in top dividend stocks right now, here are three to watch in the stock market today/strong>. Dividend Stocks To Watch Right Now Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)

(NYSE: BMY) ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)

(NYSE: XOM) ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) 1. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY Stock) First up, Bristol-Myers Squibb is a biopharmaceutical company. For starters, the company discovers, develops, and delivers innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. Moreover, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines, including cancer treatments and cardiovascular therapies. Bristol-Myers Squibb also manufactures and sells nutritional products, such as baby formula and pediatric vitamins. BMY Recent Stock News Just last week, the company announced that it has changed the dial-in and replay information of its previously announced third quarter 2022earnings conference call Bristol-Myers Squibb previously announced they are scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Aside from that, last month, BMY announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share. As a result, BMY shareholders enjoy an annual dividend yield of 3.10%. BMY Stock Chart Year-to-date shares of BMY stock are up over 12%, outperforming the broader market so far this year. Meanwhile, on Monday morning Bristol-Myers Squibb stock is trading at $69.70 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS [Read More] Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Industrial Stocks To Check Out 2. ExxonMobil (XOM Stock) ExxonMobil Corporation is an American multinational oil and gas corporation. ExxonMobil’s primary business is petroleum and petrochemical exploration and production. ExxonMobil is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. ExxonMobil has a long history of leadership in the chemicals industry. XOM Recent Stock News As it stands today, ExxonMobil has an annual dividend yield of 3.66%. What’s more, at the end of July, the company announced its Board of Directors have declared its third-quarter cash dividend of $0.88 per share on common stock. For context, Exxon Mobil has raised its annual dividend payment to its shareholders for the past 39 consecutive years. Continuing on, also in July, Exxon Mobil announced a beat for its Q2 2022 financial results. Diving in, XOM announced earnings of $4.14 per share and revenue of $115.7 billion for the 2nd Quarter of 2022. This is compared with consensus estimates for the second quarter, which was earnings of $3.80 per share, and revenue of $120.2 billion. Additionally, the company reported revenue growth of 70.8% during the same period in 2021. XOM Stock Chart So far this year, shares of XOM stock have advanced 59%, also outperforming the broader market year-to-date. In addition, on Monday, ExxonMobil stock is trading at $101.45 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS [Read More] Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Consumer Staples Stocks To Know 3. ConocoPhillips (COP Stock) ConocoPhillips is one of the largest energy companies in the world, with operations in more than 30 countries. The company produces oil and gas and is involved in every aspect of the energy industry, from exploration and production to refining and marketing. ConocoPhillips is a leading provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is one of the largest producers of oil sands crude in Canada. Today, COP stockholders enjoy an annual dividend yield of 3.75% or a $1.11 cash quarterly dividend amount. COP Recent Stock News Just last month, ConocoPhillips announced it will report its 3rd Quarter 2022 financial results via conference call. Specifically, theearnings callwill take place on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. To refresh our memories, here’s how COP performed in the second quarter of 2022. In Q2 2022, ConocoPhillips announced earnings of $3.91 per share, with revenue of $22 billion. This came in better than analysts’ estimates, which were earnings of $3.78 per share, along with revenue of $17.2 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Moreover, the company notched in a 115.3% increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis. Also, the company reported that in Q2 2022, it increased its estimated 2022 return on capital to shareholders by $5 billion. COP Stock Chart In 2022, COP stock is up over 61% year-to-date. While, during Monday morning’s trading session, shares of COP stock opened at $118.59 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!! The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.