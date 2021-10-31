3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

You won't get nearly as much yield from bonds now as you would've years ago. For anyone looking for steady investment income, stocks remain the most attractive alternative.

Some stocks are much better choices for income-seeking investors than others, though. Here are three top dividend stocks to buy in November.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Devon Energy

If you want an especially juicy dividend yield, look no further than Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). The oil and gas producer offers the highest yield by far in the S&P 500.

However, there is a little twist. Devon's dividend consists of two components. The fixed component gives you a yield of close to 1.1%, which isn't going to excite any investor. But the company also pays a variable dividend that's calculated quarterly based on excess free cash flow. Devon fully expects this variable component will boost its total dividend yield to more than 10%.

Rest assured that Devon highly prioritizes its dividend program. The company has paid a dividend for 28 consecutive years. During that period, its payout increased by a compound annual growth rate of more than 10%.

Devon's business also remains quite strong. Increased energy demand combined with lower global oil production has driven oil prices higher. Devon is cranking out more oil than expected, though, averaging 291,000 barrels per day in Q2. Look for the company's fixed-plus-variable dividend yield to continue topping the S&P 500 for a while to come.

2. Brookfield Infrastructure

Forget what happens in Washington, D.C. with President Biden's infrastructure bill. Infrastructure will become increasingly important regardless of what the politicians do. And that's great news for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC).

I can't think of a safer infrastructure stock to buy right now. Brookfield Infrastructure offers remarkable diversification. It owns infrastructure assets including data centers, electricity transmission, fiber networks, pipelines, ports, and telecom towers across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

These assets provide a steady revenue stream and cash flow for the company. That's exactly what an income investor likes to see. And with an infrastructure super-cycle underway, Brookfield Infrastructure also provides significant growth opportunities.

You can invest in Brookfield Infrastructure in a couple of ways, but the underlying business is the same. The limited partnership (LP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, trades under ticker BIP and has a dividend yield of nearly 3.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation doesn't have the tax hassles of an LP. It trades under ticker BIPC with a dividend yield of nearly 3.4%. Either alternative gives investors a dependable source of income.

3. Merck

Merck (NYSE: MRK) has been a favorite for income investors for a long time. The big drugmaker's dividend currently yields nearly 3.2%. Merck has also rewarded shareholders with heftier dividend increases in recent years compared to its past.

There's a lot going right for Merck these days. Sales of cancer immunotherapy Keytruda continue to soar. Its blockbuster Gardasil human papillomavirus vaccine is enjoying strong momentum. The company's animal health business is performing well.

I think Merck especially stands out as a good pick now, though, because of its COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. The company hopes to soon win U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the oral therapy. My prediction is that Merck will secure EUA. The drugmaker thinks the pill could generate sales of around $7 billion by the end of 2022.

Look for Merck to also continue scooping up additional regulatory approvals for Keytruda, particularly in combination therapies. The company has other promising late-stage programs targeting cancer as well. With its strong product lineup and pipeline, investors should be able to count on Merck's dividends.

10 stocks we like better than Merck & Co.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Merck & Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Keith Speights owns shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Devon Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.