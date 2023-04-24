3 Top Dividend Stocks For Your Late April 2023 Watchlist

Dividends are a form of payment that corporations make to their shareholders, typically in cash or additional stock. These payments are made on a regular basis. Such as monthly or quarterly, and represent a portion of the company’s profits. They are an attractive source of income for investors seeking a steady cash flow from their investments.

Dividend stocks, on the other hand, are stocks of companies that have a track record of consistently paying dividends to their shareholders. These stocks are often sought after by income investors who prioritize reliable dividend payments over potential capital gains. Dividend stocks are typically found in more established companies with steady cash flows. This is in comparison to growth stocks. Which may reinvest profits into expanding the company rather than distributing them to shareholders.

Investing in dividend stocks can offer several benefits, including the potential for regular income, stability, and long-term growth. However, it is crucial to carefully evaluate a company’s financial health, dividend history, and overall business strategy before investing in its stock. It is also essential to note that dividends are not guaranteed, and a company may reduce or eliminate its dividend if its financials decline. With these considerations in mind, here are three dividend stocks worth watching in today’s stock market.

Coca-Cola Company (KO Stock)

First, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is one of the world’s largest beverage companies, with a portfolio of more than 500 brands. Coca-Cola has been a reliable dividend payer for decades, with a long history of steady growth and a loyal customer base. As it stands today, Coca-Cola offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 2.86%.

This morning, Monday, Coca-Cola reported its first quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company notched in a beat reporting earnings of $0.68 per share, with revenue of $11.0 billion. This is in comparison to Wall Street’s consensus estimates which were earnings of $0.65 per share, and revenue estimates of $10.8 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 4.7% versus the same period, the previous year.

Over the last month of trading action, shares of KO stock have increased by 5.62%. Moving along, on Monday ahead of lunchtime trading, KO stock is trading modestly higher on the day by 0.44% at $64.33 a share.

McDonald’s Corp. (MCD Stock)

Second, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is a global fast-food chain that operates over 40,000 restaurants in over 100 countries worldwide. The company’s menu features a variety of popular food and beverage items, such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and soft drinks. Today, McDonald’s has an annual dividend yield of 2.07%.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s is set to report its most recent quarterly results Tuesday, April 25, 2023, of this week ahead of the stock market opening. To briefly discuss, in the last quarter, which was Q4 2022, McDonald’s posted an EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $5.9 billion.

Continuing on, over the last month of trading, shares of McDonald’s Corporation have jumped by 8.01%. Meanwhile, during Monday’s late morning trading session, MCD stock is moving higher on the day so far by 0.35% at $293.10 a share.

Exxon Mobil (XOM Stock)

Finally, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies. It operates in various segments, including upstream, downstream, and chemical, to explore, produce, and sell crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and other specialty chemicals. Currently, XOM shareholders enjoy an annual dividend yield of 3.09%.

Last week, Exxon announced when it will be releasing its 1st quarter of 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company said it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results this Friday, April 28, 2023, before the stock market opens. Taking a brief look back at Q4 2022, XOM reported earnings of $3.40 per share, with revenue of $95.4 billion.

In the last month of trading, the shares of Exxon Mobil stock have increased by 13.97%. With that said, during Monday’s late-morning trading session, XOM stock is up 1.69% on the day at $117.97 per share.

