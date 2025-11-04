3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

Key Points

Ares Capital's business is picking up.

Energy Transfer is benefiting from the AI boom.

UPS' turnaround appears to be underway.

10 stocks we like better than Ares Capital ›

Pretty much any time is a great time for income investors to buy dividend stocks. The sooner you invest, the sooner the dividends start flowing into your account.

However, certain times are better to buy specific dividend stocks than others. Here are three top dividend stocks to buy in November.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Ares Capital

If you're looking for an exceptionally juicy dividend, you'll definitely want to check out Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC). This business development company (BDC) pays a forward dividend yield of 9.4%. And the dividend is one you can count on.

Ares Capital has maintained or increased its dividend for 65 consecutive quarters. That's more than 16 solid years of dividend stability. It's one of only a few BDCs that have consistently grown its dividend and cumulative net asset value (NAV) over the last 10 years.

Why buy Ares Capital stock in November? Its business is picking up. CEO Kort Schnabel stated in the company's third-quarter earnings call that his team is witnessing "a noticeable acceleration in the volume of transactions under review, both sequentially and compared to the prior year." He noted that Ares Capital reviewed more potential deals in September than in any previous month in 2025. Schnabel also mentioned that the mergers and acquisitions market is booming.

While this increased business is a great reason to invest in Ares Capital over the near term, the BDC's long-term prospects remain attractive as well. Borrowers continue to shift to private lenders because of the higher certainty that capital will be available regardless of the prevailing market dynamics. As the largest publicly traded BDC and the one with the highest credit rating among the three major rating agencies, Ares Capital is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

2. Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is another stock with a distribution that income investors should love. The midstream master limited partnership (MLP) offers a forward distribution yield of 7.9%. Its management expects to grow the distribution by 3% to 5% annually, with a recent distribution increase in that range.

I think Energy Transfer's distribution is reliable. The MLP continues to generate ample distributable cash flow to cover its distribution payouts. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by a compound annual growth rate of 10% between 2020 and 2024. More growth should be on the way.

The rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving the construction of new data centers. These data centers require massive amounts of electricity. More power plants use natural gas than any other energy source. Energy Transfer's 105,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and its 236 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage won't be enough to keep up with the demand. As a result, the MLP has a substantial project backlog to ramp up its capacity.

There's also another reason to invest in Energy Transfer sooner rather than later: its valuation. The MLP's units trade at 9.7 times forward earnings. Energy Transfer's enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio is only 7.9. That makes it one of the cheapest midstream energy stocks on the market.

3. United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service's (NYSE: UPS) forward dividend yield currently stands at 6.8%. The package delivery giant has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Some might worry that this streak could soon screech to a halt, with the company paying out more in dividends than it's generating in free cash flow. However, there's more to the story.

There were some temporary issues in the second quarter of 2025 that caused UPS' free cash flow to drop significantly. But the company's free cash flow rebounded strongly in Q3. UPS CFO Brian Dykes said in the Q3 earnings call that those issues "have kind of worked themselves out, and we expect Q4 to look similar to Q3." He also hinted that another dividend hike could be on the way "in the very near future."

I expect UPS' free cash flow will continue to rise. The company's strategy of reducing lower-margin shipment volumes for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and reconfiguring its operations to align with this shift appears to be paying off. UPS' U.S. operating margins increased year over year in Q3. Both revenue and earnings were better than Wall Street expected, too.

CEO Carol Tomé said that some of the uncertainty related to the Trump administration's tariffs has also been resolved. This allows UPS to have a clearer picture of its near-term future. To be sure, the pain isn't over yet. Tomé noted that small- and medium-sized businesses will "feel the full brunt" of some of the tariffs in 2026. However, the U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear a case seeking to overturn many of the tariffs. A positive ruling from the high court could accelerate UPS' turnaround.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ares Capital right now?

Before you buy stock in Ares Capital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ares Capital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $603,392!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,236!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Keith Speights has positions in Amazon, Ares Capital, Energy Transfer, and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.