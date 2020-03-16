3 Top Dividend Stock Trades for This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Friday’s record-breaking rally is all but a distant memory. The S&P 500 is off another 10% as I type, bringing the peak-to-trough drawdown to 30%. With so much carnage across the land, we’re spending today’s gallery shopping for the best dividend-paying stocks to buy.

The silver lining of all bear markets is the fire sale created for blue-chip stocks. These large-cap companies possess some of the best balance sheets around and have a long history of surviving turmoil. Better yet, they offer income streams via quarterly dividend payments. And, because yields move inverse prices, the steep drop in stock prices has boosted the dividend yield of stocks.

While there is always the chance that dividends get slashed, I don’t see the risk of that happening in today’s trio. With the recent emergency rate cuts, the Federal Reserve has taken short-term interest rates to zero. So you can kiss whatever interest you were getting in your savings account bye-bye. This is yet another reason why investors will be warming up to dividend-paying stocks.

Take a look at the three top stock trades to make to lock into well known dividend stocks.

Top Stock Trades for This Week: Verizon (VZ)

Dividend Yield: 4.85%

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) hasn’t been spared during the meltdown, but it is holding up better than the rest of the market. At $50, this morning’s drop officially took it into bear market territory, eclipsing the -20% threshold. But remember, the S&P 500 is down 30%, so on a relative basis, VZ stock is holding well.

That said, it has broken below its 200-day moving average and is solidly in a weekly and daily downtrend. The next support zone comes into play at $46, but we’re so oversold, a snap-back could spark at any moment.

When bottom fishing into high dividend-paying stocks like this, scaling-in is a great way to minimize regret. Rather than buying all at once. Buy some now, and some later. That way, if the panic persists, you’ll have dry powder to purchase more at lower prices.

Dividend Yield: 6.55%

The pain in AT&T (NYSE:T) has matched that of Verizon (it fell 20% from its 52-week high). The descent has submerged T stock below all major moving averages and given back over half of last year’s recovery. As with every other stock on the planet, AT&T has reached extreme oversold levels.

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

I’ll echo my analysis from VZ. AT&T has a really juicy dividend that should beckon to income-seekers. While we could see some additional short-term pain, dipping your toes into the water around these levels should pay off in the long run.

And if it takes a while to recover, the quarterly dividends should lessen the sting while you wait.

Dividend Yield: 3.74%

Our final pick is Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). You don’t get the chance to buy this income provider at steep discounts very often. The weekend wreckage had KO stock trading down a massive 15% at the open. Unless you were quick on the trigger, however, the opportunity has passed. The shares have rapidly recovered and now only sit down 2% on the session.

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Still, KO stock is 21% off its peak and should provide more stability than an index fund throughout the bear market. Its lofty dividend will keep you company while you wait for the inevitable market recovery.

Your guess is as good as mine as to when the final bottom is found, but we’re low enough to begin accumulating.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig didn’t hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities. For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tyler’s current home, click here!

