3 Top Dimensional Funds for Stupendous Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants, and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine different countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed income securities, retirement income funds, real estates and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors had nearly $454 billion of assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 37 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA Tax Managed U.S. Equity Portfolio DTMEX fund aims for long-term capital growth while lowering federal income taxes on returns. It invests the majority of its assets in securities of U.S. companies. The fund focuses on purchasing a diverse group of these securities. DTMEX has three-year annualized returns of 5.8%.

DTMEX has an expense ratio of 0.21% compared with the category average of 0.93%.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX fund aims for capital growth over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. It buys a broad and diverse group of securities of U.S. companies with greater emphasis on small capitalization, value and high-profitability companies compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. DFUEX fund has five-year annualized returns of 2.6%.

Jed S. Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFUEX since 2012.

DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio DFSPX fund invests a major portion of its net assets in equity securities. It may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer's domicile country. DFSPX has five-year annualized returns of 0.5%.

As of the end of February 2020, DFSPX held 4,157 issues, with 1.7% of its assets invested in Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Dimensional Investments mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.