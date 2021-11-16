3 Top Dimensional Funds Deserving a Place in Your Portfolio

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estates and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $660 billion assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 39 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 DFTVX, DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Portfolio II DFMVX, and DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio DFSPX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 fund seeks appreciation of capital over the long term. The fund invests in a diverse range of the readily marketable securities of U.S. small as well as mid-cap companies that its advisor identifies as high-profitability value stocks.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Class R1 sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 14.7%. Jed S. Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFTVX since 2012.

DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Portfolio II seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Tax-Managed Value Portfolio achieves its objective by investing a significant part of its assets in the Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Series of DFA Investment Trust Company. DFMVX invests the majority of its assets in securities of American companies.

DFA Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Portfolio II carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 13.2%. As of the end of August 2021, DFMVX held 1,065 issues, with 4.35% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio fund invests a major portion of its net assets in equity securities. DFSPX invests in companies associated with the developed market countries by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer's domicile country.

DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 13.8%. DFSPX has an expense ratio of 0.26% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Dimensional Investments mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

