3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in April

Cybersecurity is one of the most pressing topics today. Whether big or small, public or private, it seems every organization is vulnerable to hacking. A recent survey of risk management experts conducted by Allianz listed cyber incidents as the most relevant concern for 2022 -- ahead of new regulations, climate change, or even another pandemic.

It's easy to see why. As technology has scaled up, so have the opportunities to infiltrate, disable, or ransom the tools that serve our economy. Amid this backdrop, numerous companies have emerged to meet this critical challenge -- several of which are great investment opportunities. While many stocks have sold off over the last year, shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) have outperformed the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. Let's take a look at what makes these companies must-buys in April.

1. Zscaler

You've probably heard the phrase "Trust, but verify." Zscaler, a leader in zero-trust security, takes the proverb one step further. It is guided by the mantra "Never trust, always verify." Its security model relies on mutual authentication, meaning that users and devices must always verify their identity before being granted access to a system.

Customers, particularly large enterprise businesses, have flocked to Zscaler's products. The company has over 5,600 customers in total, including more than 170 companies within the Fortune 500. Zscaler reports that 251 of its customers now generate over $1 million in annual recurring revenue -- up 85% from a year earlier.

Overall revenues are growing fast too. In its latest quarterly earnings report (the period ending Jan. 31, 2022), Zscaler reported quarterly revenues of $256 million, a 63% increase year over year. It reported revenues of $860 million for the most recent 12 months. Moreover, the company turns those revenues into profits. Adjusted earnings-per-share for the most recent quarter was $0.13, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11.

On the horizon, Zscaler sees a great deal of opportunity ahead. It estimates its total market opportunity at $72 billion, given the surging demand for cybersecurity. Looking ahead, analysts expect fiscal 2022 revenues (the 12 months ending Jul. 31, 2022) of $1.05 billion, growing to $1.42 billion in fiscal year 2023. With its sizzling revenue growth, Zscaler is a name to own now.

2. Fortinet

Fortinet delivers various products and services that provide network, endpoint, and cloud security. The company's FortiGate firewall product, along with associated services, makes up 66% of its revenue.

While securing network hardware may not be the most exciting part of the cybersecurity field, it's still essential. And as one of the best-of-breed providers, Fortinet commands pricing power. It boasts 19% operating margins, putting it near the top of its industry in that category. Supply chain issues may present some short-term headwinds, but analysts expect Fortinet's margins to remain basically unchanged through 2023.

While its revenue growth is more modest than some of its competitors (quarterly revenues grew 29% versus last year), Fortinet compensates with profitability. It generated $3.63 of earnings per share (EPS) in 2021, and consensus estimates for 2022 are for EPS of $4.95, growing to $5.96 in 2023.

After turning in a stellar 142% gain in 2021, shares have slumped 7% in 2022. However, given its balanced growth and profitability, investors would be wise to use its recent weakness to pick up shares now -- before the company reports earnings during the first week of May.

3. Crowdstrike

The third stock on my list is Crowdstrike. The company recently reported a fantastic quarterly earnings report, with revenues growing 63% year over year. Crowdstrike is an innovator in the cybersecurity market. It doesn't rely on databases of known viruses and malware. Instead, Crowdstrike's cloud-based artificial intelligence scans customer networks in real-time, looking for suspicious patterns of behavior, and escalating or eliminating risks proactively.

What's more, Crowdstrike sells its products via subscription modules -- allowing its customers to purchase the components most applicable to their needs, and providing Crowdstrike with annual recurring revenue. This plug-and-play approach is paying off. Its subscriber base has jumped to 16,325 -- with over 69% of customers buying four or more modules.

I love Crowdstrike's business model, and so do Wall Street analysts. Of the 33 analysts who cover the stock, 30 rate it as a buy or strong buy.

