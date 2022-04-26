3 Top Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Check Out These Consumer Staples Stocks Right Now

At times of uncertainty, investors would look for safer investment options. As such, consumer staples stocks are back in focus in the stock market lately. Consumer staples refer to products and services that are deemed as essentials among consumers. This includes food and beverages, household goods, hygiene products, and recreational products such as tobacco and alcohol. Not to mention, the industry is often non-cyclical, meaning they are always in demand regardless of how the economy is performing.

As compared to other high-growth industries, consumer staples typically do not provide the same level of excitement. However, it does not mean that companies within the sector are not constantly working on their crafts. On the contrary, many companies emphasize research and development for new products that would meet the needs of consumers. For instance, Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM) recently invested approximately $300 million to expand its alternative protein production in Decatur. This is in response to the growing demand for alternative sources of protein among consumers today.

Elsewhere, Diageo (NYSE: DEO) continues to add new innovations to its collection of proprietary blends. Earlier this month, the company introduced its Astral Tequila, a new super-premium tequila crafted with 100% Blue Weber agave. In addition, the company’s Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co also recently announced the Fable & Folly Finest Quality Whiskey Aged 14 Years. In conclusion, consumer staples could remain a safe bet amid the stock market volatility. With that said, here are some of the top consumer staples stocks in the stock market today.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is among the top names in the consumer staples industry. The company’s beverages can be found anywhere around the globe. It owns and markets various beverages, such as Coca-Cola, coffee and tea, nutrition, juice, dairy, and even plant-based beverages. Despite trading sideways over the past year, KO stock had a decent start to 2022. The stock has steadily climbed by about 11% since the start of the year.

Now, investors are turning their attention to the company again as it recently announced its first-quarter financials. Coca-Cola reported net revenue of $10.5 billion, representing an increase of 16% year-over-year. Meanwhile, its earnings per share improved to $0.64, up 23% compared to the prior year’s quarter. All in all, the company was able to surpass most analysts’ estimates for the quarter. That said, these improvements are largely due to inflation-fueled price increases.

In light of this, Coca-Cola remains confident in its full-year guidance and believes it can perform well in all types of environments. Even CNBC’s Jim Cramer believes that KO stock is a viable stock to buy right now. He said, “Coca-Cola put on a clinic, showing you how a seasoned management team can overcome just about any challenge you might throw at them. That’s long-lasting strength.” With that said, do you share the same sentiment on KO stock right now?

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble is a company that focuses on providing branded consumer packaged goods to consumers across the world. It operates through five segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. It offers products under brands such as Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, SK-II, Oral-B, Downy, and many more. Thus, it should not be surprising that PG stock is always in consideration as a top consumer staples stock.

Last week, Procter & Gamble reported its fiscal third-quarter earnings report. The company posted a net sales of $19.4 billion, an increase of 7% year-over-year. Also, its diluted net earnings per share came in at $1.33, up 6% compared to the prior year’s quarter. Safe to say, this is yet another strong quarter from Procter & Gamble with strong sales across the board. The company remains focused on productivity while improving the culture of the company as a whole. What’s more, it raised its top-line growth outlook for the year and maintained its guidance range for its earnings per share.

On top of that, the company’s OLAY North America and Pantene North America recently entered into a partnership with Walmart. The companies came together to launch new Boosters for skin and hair to meet the evolving demand and needs of consumers. What makes it stand out is that the new product allows consumers to personalize their very own routine with products that fit their needs. After all, every consumer’s desire or needs are likely to be different. Given these positive developments, would you consider adding PG stock to your portfolio?

Kraft Heinz

Last but not least, we will be looking at yet another global food and beverage company, Kraft Heinz. In detail, the company manufactures and markets products such as condiments and sauces, dairy, meals, meats, coffee, and other grocery products throughout the world. Similar to many top names in the industry, KHC stock is showing resilience in times of uncertainties in the stock market. The stock has risen by 19% since the start of the year.

April has been an eventful month for Kraft thus far. The company started the month by announcing the completion of its acquisition of a majority stake in Brazilian food company Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio (“Hemmer”). This acquisition will expand Kraft’s International Taste Elevation platform with its focus on condiments and sauces. Also, it will support the company’s strategy to increase its presence in other emerging markets. On the flip side, Hemmer will also be able to utilize Kraft’s distribution network to grow its foodservice channel.

Furthermore, Kraft recently announced that it will be joining forces with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to develop solutions that would accelerate its transformation. By leveraging the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, Kraft will migrate the majority of its data center assets to Azure and its enterprise resource planning software to SAP on Azure. As a result, Kraft can expect to reimagine its day-to-day operations and create a more resilient supply chain long-term. All things considered, would you consider buying KHC stock ahead of its earnings release on April 27?

