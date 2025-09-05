3 Top Communication Stocks Likely to Beat Industry Odds

The Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry appears to be combating high capital expenditures for 5G infrastructure upgrades, unpredictable raw material prices, supply-chain disruptions amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and Middle East tensions, intense market volatility and high customer inventory levels. However, the industry is likely to benefit in the long run from an accelerated 5G rollout and increased fiber densification.Amid such uncertain market conditions, TIIAY and VEON should benefit from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid the wide proliferation of IoT and transition to cloud network.

Industry Description

The Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry comprises firms that provide a wide array of communication services, including wireless, wireline and Internet, to business enterprises and consumers. These companies offer mobile and wireline telephone services, high-speed Internet, direct-to-home satellite television and other value-added services. In addition to providing integrated information and communications technology services to businesses and governments, some of these companies operate as local exchange carriers or full-service providers of data center colocation and related managed services in state-of-the-art data center facilities. Some industry participants also provide IP networks, private lines, network management and hosting services, along with sales, installation and maintenance of major branded IT and telephony equipment.

What's Shaping the Future of the Diversified Communication Services Industry?

Waning Demand: Efforts to offset substantial capital expenditure for upgrading network infrastructure by raising fees have reduced demand, as customers tend to switch to lower-priced alternatives. Moreover, local-line access for traditional telephony services continues to decline among large customers due to higher wireless substitution and migration to IP-based services. This is reflected in the persistent erosion of overall network access services year over year, hurting revenues of local and long-distance operations. These adverse impacts have become more pronounced with the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and Middle East tensions.



Customized Services for Sustenance: To improve profitability, the companies are increasingly focusing on providing support services to various small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with an integrated portfolio of voice, data and technology services. The firms are tailoring their services to suit individual business needs and are facilitating SMBs to better adapt themselves to necessary technology advancements. At the same time, the industry is battling hard-to-mitigate operating risks stemming from volatility in demand, an unpredictable business environment and challenging geopolitical scenarios by offering free services to low-income families and seamless wireless connectivity to the masses.



Surging Raw Material Prices: Although the supply chain woes have declined progressively, the industry continues to face a dearth of chips, which are the building blocks for various equipment used by telecom carriers. Moreover, high raw material prices due to inflation and economic sanctions against the Putin regime have affected the operation schedules of several firms. High tariffs for imported goods by the Trump administration and reciprocal tariffs by countries across the globe have further increased production costs. Extended lead times for basic components are also likely to hurt the delivery schedule and escalate production costs. The demand-supply imbalance has crippled operations and largely affected profitability due to inflated equipment prices.



Short-Term Profitability at Stake: Video and other bandwidth-intensive applications have witnessed exponential growth owing to the wide proliferation of smartphones and increased deployment of the superfast 5G technology. This has forced the industry participants to invest considerably in LTE, broadband and fiber to provide additional capacity and ramp up the Internet and wireless networks. These companies are rapidly transforming themselves from legacy copper-based telecommunications firms to technology powerhouses with capabilities to meet the growing demand for flexible data, video, voice and IP solutions. At the same time, the industry participants continue to focus on leveraging wireline momentum, expanding media coverage, improving customer service and achieving a competitive cost structure to generate higher average revenue per user while attracting new customers. Although these infrastructure investments are likely to be beneficial in the long run, short-term profitability has largely been compromised.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bearish Prospects

The Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry is housed within the broader Zacks Utilities sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #184, which places it in the bottom 25% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Before we present a few diversified communication stocks that are well-positioned to outperform the market based on a relatively modest earnings outlook, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags S&P 500, Sector

The Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry has lagged the S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Utilities sector over the past year due to macroeconomic headwinds.



The industry has inched up a meagre 0.7% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s and the sector’s growth of 21.1% and 6.3%, respectively.



One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), which is the most appropriate multiple for valuing telecom stocks, the industry is currently trading at 11.93X compared with the S&P 500’s 17.79X. It is also trading below the sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 14.98X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 18X, as low as 8.68X and at the median of 11.84X, as the chart below shows.



Trailing 12-Month enterprise value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio

3 Diversified Communication Services Stocks to Bet on

Telenor: Headquartered in Fornebu, Norway, Telenor offers mobile communication, fixed-line communication and broadcasting services worldwide. The company has completed a $15-billion merger with Axiata Group to become a leading telecom services provider in Malaysia that is likely to contribute significantly toward the growth of the country’s digital ecosystem and economy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 14.1% to 89 cents per share since September 2024, while that for the next fiscal is up 19.1% to $1.06. The stock has gained 34.2% in the past year. Telenor carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Price and Consensus: TELNY





Telecom Italia: Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Telecom Italia offers mobile communication, fixed-line communication and broadcasting services worldwide. The company also has a controlling interest in TIM Brazil. The stabilization in domestic business, underpinned by cost reduction initiatives and market pricing rationality, is the primary growth driver for Telecom Italia. The stock has gained a stellar 101% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 188.9% to 8 cents per share since September 2024, while that for the next fiscal is up 612.5% to 57 cents per share. It has a VGM Score of B. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Price and Consensus: TIIAY





VEON Ltd.: Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, VEON offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed and broadband Internet services across Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 112% since June 2025. Continued investments in digital capabilities and services remain a key strategy for the company as it aims to transform lifestyles through technology-driven services in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has gained 112.6% in the past year. It has a VGM Score of B.



Price and Consensus: VEON

