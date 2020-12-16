3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

Cloud computing capped a decade of rapid growth during the 2010s with a pandemic -- a global crisis that sent the cloud from cutting-edge technology to essential business service. Organizations around the globe have been scrambling to adopt cloud-based operations to support remote workers and slim down costs. In fact, according to tech researcher Gartner (NYSE: IT), cloud computing is expected to be among just a handful of industries that grew in 2020, with global spending increasing 6% from 2019 and topping $250 billion.

But this story is far from over, as the cloud will remain an important part of the digital economy in the decade ahead. To that end, IBM (NYSE: IBM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) look like timely buys right now.

1. IBM: Out with the old and in with the new

According to the same Gartner report mentioned above, global spending on cloud computing is expected to return to double-digit-percentage growth in 2021 and 2022. Cloud infrastructure services (think the software tools needed to manage a data center and the applications a business uses) are expected to be some of the highest-growth corners of the cloud industry. This would be an exceptionally good development for IBM.

IBM is already a large tech firm (its market cap is currently $112 billion) and a leader in cloud services, but it's struggled in recent years as its older tech businesses have dragged down the company overall. However, under the guidance of CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM plans to offload some of its legacy business in 2021 to focus on its most promising endeavors. Specifically, its tech infrastructure sales segment will be spun off as a separate business, leaving the remaining IBM a more focused cloud and software operation with higher profit margins.

I think this will be a great move for IBM. Revenue overall fell 3% during the third quarter of 2020, but its cloud-specific sales actually increased 19% from a year ago. Freeing these next-gen services from what has been dead weight could send the new IBM soaring next year. Not having to support its older and lower-profit-margin operations will also free up capital to invest in further research, like on AI, as well as open the door to more acquisitions -- like the purchase of finance and analytics firm TruQua Enterprises and cloud performance management outfit Instana.

While shareholders wait for the separation of some of IBM's old business from the new, the stock pays a dividend currently yielding 5.2% per year. Shares currently trade for a meager 8.9 times trailing 12-month free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures). This looks like quite the steal for a leader in the fast-growing cloud computing universe.

2. Magnite: Connected TV still in its infancy

A result of a merger between advertising technology firms The Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite has more than doubled in value in the last few months alone. The recent surge -- which puts this cloud-based ad platform's market cap valuation at $2.1 billion -- was set off by rosy third-quarter 2020 results that showed business was steadily rebounding after the pandemic lockdown last spring.

On the surface, year-over-year revenue growth of 12% was nothing special. However, connected TV sales were up 51% during Q3. Internet-based video streaming is the megatrend driving results here. The company said advertisers using its platform increased two-and-a-half times from a year ago, and a growing number of TV content producers are turning to Magnite to monetize their programming.

At-home internet-based entertainment is still in the early stages of development, and Magnite and its customers will benefit as more consumers cut ties with their cable providers and spend more time streaming instead. This will be a powerful trend for this small cloud company. More viewers and more time spent on streaming means ads will fetch a higher price over time. Revenue growth outside of connected TV should also pick up the pace as digital ad spending continues to rally from the pandemic. Pairing the two trends together, the sky's the limit for this small marketing firm.

Even after the recent run, shares trade for just 8 times trailing 12-month sales. Management expects an 18% quarter-over-quarter rise in revenue from Q3 during the final quarter of 2020. If that momentum can be sustained into the new year, this could be a great value on a high-growth tech company. I remain a buyer for the long haul.

3. Veeva Systems: Don't overlook the cloud's role in healthcare

For years, Veeva Systems has been a largely unknown technologist helping biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies update their operations for a new digital era. Its cloud platform has been invaluable this year in helping companies working on a treatment and vaccine for COVID-19, and shares have nearly doubled in price as a result.

But Veeva will remain an important partner for biotech, pharma, and other healthcare and consumer products companies in need of some cloud updates. Whether it's digital data management, customer relationship management software, or regulatory and quality control management, Veeva has a solution available for all its biotech and pharmaceutical customers. Total sales are set to exceed $1.7 billion this year, but in spite of its large size Veeva is still growing well north of 30% year-over-year.

Better than its fast-and-steady expansion is its high profit margins. Over the last trailing 12-month stretch, Veeva generated $522 million in free cash flow -- good for an enviable free cash flow margin of nearly 38%. This efficient cloud platform has left Veeva with $1.59 billion in cash and equivalents and zero debt as of the end of its third quarter. This technologist thus has an ample war chest to promote further growth in the years ahead in support of the broader life sciences and healthcare industries.

At 31 times trailing 12-month sales, this is no cheap stock. However, given its enduring growth story and the massive industries it is helping migrate to the cloud, the premium price tag is well worth it for investors looking at the potential over the next 10 years. 2020 was an epic year for Veeva, but this growth story is far from over, and it looks like a top buy to me right now.

