The 3 Top Chip Stocks Investors Own on Robinhood

Key Points

Nvidia remains a top AI pick with Vera Rubin just around the corner.

Alphabet has become a sneaky chip stock on the success of its Tensor Processing Units.

Advanced Micro Devices saw data center sales grow 57% in the first quarter of 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Popular online brokerage Robinhood Markets does a very good job of providing public data that offers investors insights into its massive base of over 27.7 million funded customers. One example is its Robinhood Investor Index, which includes the 100 most popular stocks on the platform, weighted by how Robinhood investors allocate them in their portfolios.

Unsurprisingly, investors have locked onto artificial intelligence (AI) as a major market opportunity. These three prominent chip stocks sit among the index's top 10 holdings.

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1. Nvidia

CEO Jensen Huang and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) quickly emerged as the industry leader as the data center boom took off in early 2023. Since then, Nvidia has dominated with each passing AI chip generation. The company has earned over $253 billion in revenue over the past year alone, and growth isn't stopping. Huang anticipates a staggering $1 trillion in orders through 2027 as Vera Rubin, its latest chip architecture, begins shipping later this year.

Nvidia's popularity makes sense, given the stock's $4.75 trillion market cap. Despite its size, Nvidia is still relatively inexpensive. Shares trade at less than 23 times 2025 earnings estimates, and analysts are calling for annual earnings growth of 51% to 52% over the next three to five years. Nvidia continues to show that its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the building blocks of the AI era.

2. Alphabet

Google is one of the most recognized tech brands, but Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) diverse tech empire also includes Google Cloud, Chrome, Android, YouTube, Waymo, and more. Although Alphabet isn't a traditional chip stock, the company became one after successfully designing and implementing Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), custom silicon chips for its own AI stack. It went so well that Alphabet has started selling TPUs to other companies.

Alphabet is using AI technology across its entire company, giving it multiple ways to monetize the massive data center investments it continues to pour billions of dollars into. The stock still trades at a reasonable valuation, approximately 25 times 2026 earnings estimates. Analysts also see healthy growth ahead, with estimates calling for 16% to 17% annual earnings growth over the next three to five years.

3. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

The chip market is far too large for just one company. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), or AMD for short, doesn't have anywhere near the market share that Nvidia has in AI data centers, but it's no slouch by any means. The company has its own processor and GPU offerings, and data center sales grew by a blistering 57% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

Even if Nvidia maintains its top spot in data center chips, competition remains important for the industry. AMD should remain a player, and the company's growth outlook reflects that. Analysts see AMD's earnings growing by an average of 55% to 56% annually over the next three to five years. That blistering growth helps justify AMD's lofty valuation at 72 times 2026 earnings estimates.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Justin Pope has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.