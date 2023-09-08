3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for September

Pot stocks have been rising in value recently amid news that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has made a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Agency to reschedule cannabis from a Schedule I substance down to Schedule III. If the rescheduling happens, it would be a big move for cannabis, and potentially a sign that the government is warming up to the idea of reform.

Regardless of what happens next, pot stocks are getting more attention, and now may be the time to invest in some of the companies. Let's take a closer look at Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF), Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) to see why they are among the best pot stocks to buy this month.

1. Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is a multi-state operator (MSO) with a disciplined approach to growth. The company doesn't have the largest presence in the industry, but it may have the smartest one. Rather than going too big and getting too deep into markets, it picks its spots carefully.

Although its merger with Columbia Care has recently fallen through, that could end up being a net positive for the company as that allows it to stay leaner at a time when companies are focusing on cost reductions.

The cannabis company has 69 retail locations and is in nine markets, including eight states where annual sales could top $1 billion or more. Cresco also says it has leading market share in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

Cresco Labs is also in relatively good financial shape as it normally reports an operating profit. Last quarter, for the period ended June 30, it incurred a loss of $10.8 million, but that was a result of impairment losses totaling $21.5 million. Otherwise, the business should remain profitable from its day-to-day operating activities.

Between having a strong presence in key markets, generating close to $200 million in quarterly revenue, and reporting operating profits, Cresco Labs is one of the more attractive pot stocks to own right now as it also trades at a price-to-sales multiple of less than one.

2. Curaleaf Holdings

If you want sheer growth, then Curaleaf Holdings may be the pot stock for you. The company has over 150 retail locations, and it's operating in 19 states. Its reach is broad, and that gives it access to many more growth opportunities throughout the country.

While the cannabis industry has been struggling with growth over the past year, Curaleaf has been giving growth investors reason to remain bullish on its business. For the three months ended June 30, revenue totaled $339 million -- up 4% from the prior-year period. It's nowhere near the kind of growth that Curaleaf has generated in the past, but it's a positive sign nonetheless that growth hasn't dried up entirely.

Curaleaf is also focused on expansion into European markets, with Germany in particularly being an attractive one that has been considering marijuana reform. With some broad growth opportunities that go beyond just the U.S., Curaleaf may be a good option for investors who crave lots of growth potential. Trading at two times its trailing revenue, this also isn't a terribly expensive stock to own.

3. Green Thumb Industries

Another top cannabis stock that might be a tempting one to buy right now is Green Thumb Industries. It offers a bit of a mix between Curaleaf and Cresco Labs, with a presence in 15 states and 80 retail stores open as of June 1. The company has multiple brands, which cater to a variety of different customers.

Green Thumb generates good margins and normally has little problem with turning a profit. Not only has it posted an operating profit over both quarters this year, but it has also reported positive net income. Last quarter (ended June 30), net income totaled $13.4 million on revenue of $252.4 million.

Profits are rare in the cannabis industry. While investors might see marijuana companies post adjusted earnings numbers, true and unadjusted accounting profits aren't the norm. That's what makes Green Thumb an exceptional stock to own for cannabis investors as it has found a great balance between growth and profitability.

At about 2.2 times revenue, this is the most expensive stock on this list, and investors still aren't paying much of a premium for one of the top MSOs in the country.

