3 Top BlackRock Funds for Decent Returns

BlackRock Inc. had a total of $6.84 trillion assets under management (as of Jun 30, 2019) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services.

BlackRock offers an array of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. In order to strike a balance between risks and opportunities, BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to its clients.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund Investor A Shares BDSAX seeks capital growth over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of those companies that are included in or have market capitalizations similar to the securities comprising the Russel 2000 Index. BDSAX returned 14.6% in a year.

Travis Cooke is one of the fund managers of BDSAX since 2013.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Portfolio Investor A Shares BFRAX seeks high current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in floating rate investments and investments that are the economic equivalent of floating rate investments. These investments efficiently enable BFRAX to attain a floating rate of income. BFRAX returned 6.1% in a year.

As of January 2020, BFRAX held 377 issues with 1.56% of its assets invested in Inmarsat Plc / Connect Us Finco Tl-B.

BlackRock CoreAlpha Bond Fund Investor A Shares BCRAX aims to offer income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in bonds. The fund may also invest in bonds issued by companies located in foreign countries including those in emerging markets. BCRAX returned 10% in a year.

BCRAX has an expense ratio of 0.55% compared with the category average of 0.67%.

