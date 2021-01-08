3 Top Biotech Stocks To Put On Your January 2021 Watchlist

Looking For The Best Biotech Stocks to Watch In January? 3 Names To Know

Biotech stocks have been one of the top-performing industries in the last few months. With the coronavirus spreading like wildfire, it is no surprise that biotech companies were at the frontlines in creating a vaccine. Investors looking for high returns could always turn to biotech stocks. This is because the biotech industry is full of clinical-stage companies that can explode in value overnight. Biotech company Moderna (MRNA Stock Report) has just had its vaccine approved in the U.K. today. Another instance would be Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP Stock Report) that has just seen its share price increase by over 20% since Thursday’s opening bell.

The fortunes of the biotech industry usually depend on their pipeline developments instead of what is happening with the rest of the world. This could explain why some of the best biotech stocks to watch have had such a phenomenal year in 2020. With the global economic uncertainty that came with the pandemic, many industries were hit hard. Also, the number of daily coronavirus deaths in the U.S. has reached a record of over 4,000. This certainly does not bode well for the economy in the months ahead even with the vaccination rollout taking place. Will investors flock to biotech stocks again for this reason?

Should Investors Be Watching These Top Biotech Stocks Right Now?

By looking at the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, we can see the index has been up by over 60% since March last year. Could this trend continue in light of the pandemic still affecting the lives of billions? Many biotech companies have products on the market that are essential for patients and sales will keep growing even in times like this. With that in mind, here is a list of the best top stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Best Biotech Stocks To Watch In January

Top Biotech Stocks To Watch This Month #1: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings

Arcturus (NASDAQ: ARCT) is a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company for rare diseases. The company is behind the RNA therapeutics platform called LUNAR, which is a proprietary lipid-enabled delivery system for RNA medicines. The company’s pipeline includes RNA therapeutics for diseases such as cystic fibrosis. The company’s shares are up by over 30% since yesterday. The stock skyrocketed after a Wells Fargo analyst gave the stock an overweight rating and a set price of $118. This is a 76% increase over its current price of $66.97 a share.

In the company’s third-quarter financials posted in November, the company provided an update for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, ARCT-021. The vaccine could be more successful than what is currently available today. The reason being that in its Phase 1/2 data, the vaccine showed favorable immunogenicity and safety results for its single-dose regimen. If proven successful and approved by regulatory boards, a single-dose vaccine could be very attractive to governments across the world. Vaccine distribution to the masses is a huge logistics challenge after all.

The company is currently conducting a phase 2 study in Singapore to evaluate its vaccine candidate even further. If all goes accordingly, Arcturus could go into late-stage clinical study in the second quarter of 2021. Late last year, the company announced that it plans to advance ARCT-032, a novel mRNA-based development candidate for cystic fibrosis lung disease. ARCT-032 is designed to result in the efficient expression of a functional protein in the lungs that would ultimately reduce tissue scarring and mucus accumulation in cystic fibrosis patients. Will this be enough for you to have ARCT stock on your watchlist?

Top Biotech Stocks To Watch This Month #2: Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a pioneer in the development of CRISPR genome editing and is rapidly moving experimental therapies towards the clinic. The Massachusetts-based company focuses on its modular lipid nanoparticle delivery system. The company’s shares have been up by over 30% since Monday.

The company yesterday had highlighted its strategic priorities and anticipated development milestones for 2021. These highlights have no doubt left investors excited for the things to come for Intellia. The company plans to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year. The IND in question is NTLA-5001, which is a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia in mid-2021. The company also has a partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN Stock Report) for its NTLA-2001 in the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, a protein misfolding disorder.

With such exciting developments surrounding the company, you can see why investors have flocked to this biotech stock. Intellia CEO, John Leonard had this to say, “Since our founding, we set out to develop modular platform components that could serve as the engine powering an expansive portfolio of curative therapeutics. We have paved a rapid and reproducible development path for both in vivo and engineered cell therapies to address serious genetic diseases and cancers.” All things considered, will NTLA stock be worth adding to your portfolio?

Top Biotech Stocks To Watch This Month #3: CureVac

CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) is a biotech company that is based in Germany that also develops therapies based on messenger RNA. The company recently announced a coronavirus vaccine alliance deal with pharma giant Bayer (BAYRY Stock Report). Through the deal, CureVac will be able to tap into Bayer’s expertise and established infrastructure to make its vaccine candidate rapidly available to as many people as possible.

In the company’s third-quarter fiscal posted in November, CureVac reported that it has made an agreement with the European Commission to supply 225 million doses of its vaccine an option for an additional 180 million doses. The company has been building a strong manufacturing network to supply up to 300 million doses by the end of 2021 and up to 600 million doses by the end of 2022. The company also has over $1 billion in cash for the quarter, which would comfortably finance its ongoing research & development works.

CureVac also has an impressive pipeline in the works. It has 4 RNA-based cancer immunotherapies being developed right now. Notably, the company’s oncology lead candidate, CV8102 has confirmed tolerability and responses against solid tumors. With that in mind, will CVAC stock be a top biotech stock to watch?

