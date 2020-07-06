3 Top Bear Trades to Kick off July

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Stocks entered the holiday weekend on a high note. Thursday’s 0.46% gain topped off a four-day rally that pulled the S&P 500 from the bottom to the top of its range in a single week. Given the strength, you might rightly wonder why I’m touting bear ideas for this week’s top trades.

I have two reasons.

First, with the market up four days straight and now flirting with resistance, what better time to pull in the horns and reduce exposure? Additionally, some sectors might have run too far too fast and are ready for a breather.

Second, there’s always a bear market somewhere. As states have reopened and citizens have returned to the wild, Covid-19 cases have been on the rise. And that is sowing the seeds of doubt in areas like airlines and casinos. Think of the industries that are most sensitive to any backtracking that states may do on their reopening plans.

The price charts of casinos look particularly attractive from a risk-reward perspective, and will thus command our focus. Here are three of my favorite setups.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN )

(NASDAQ: ) Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS )

(NYSE: ) Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Whether you think the market is due for a downturn, or simply want to diversify your trades by adding some bears to the mix, these are three top trades to consider.

3 Top Trades for the Week: Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

We’ve witnessed some insane volatility in Wynn Resorts, and I don’t think it’s going away any time soon. If you’re on the right side of the swings, it can generate some rapid-fire gains. The blow-off top formed in early June gave way to a nasty rug-pull that reversed the short-term and intermediate-term trends from up to down.

Once the 50-day moving average gave way, heavy selling pressure hit, taking WYNN stock to a two-month low. Last week’s four-bar bounce created a classic bear retracement pattern. As we approach the underside of the 50-day moving average and old support zones, there’s a good chance we’ll find resistance and spark the next down-leg.

I like shorting the stock on a break of a previous day’s low or buying put spreads, such as the Aug $75/$70.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Las Vegas Sands is mirroring the action in WYNN. Rather than rehash the same price developments, let me add a note on an imminent moving average crossover that supports betting with bears. Crossovers occur when a short-term moving average crosses a long-term one. If it’s crossing up, then the signal is bullish. If it’s crossing down, then the signal is bearish.

Like all indicators, it’s far from perfect, but it does help keep traders on the right side of the trend. For LVS stock, I’m using the 20-day (red) and 50-day (blue) averages. The recent decline is pulling the 20-day down faster than the 50-day, and we’re close to a bearish cross. The signal echos the price rollover and confirms that bears have the upper hand.

Similar to the WYNN setup, for this top trade idea, I’m waiting for a break of a previous day’s low as the trigger. If LVS drops on Monday, then $45.56 would be my entry point. Consider shorting the stock or buying the Aug $45/$40 put spread.

Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Compared to LVS and WYNN, Boyd Gaming shares have held up better. But I think a break of the 50-day moving average is imminent. Throughout June, BYD stock staged a gradual rollover, taking on the form of a descending triangle. The series of lower pivot highs reflects increasing seller aggression. In other words, bears are getting quicker and quicker in selling rallies. At the same time, we’ve seen test after test of the horizontal support zone as well as the 50-day moving average near $20.

With each probe of support, demand gets absorbed, and the strength of the floor wanes. With the triangle apex fast approaching, I think a breakdown is imminent, and a drop toward $15 is possible.

Consider shorting BYD below $19.50 with a stop above the 20-day moving average ($21.60).

For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tyler’s current home, click here! As of this writing, Tyler didn’t hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post 3 Top Bear Trades to Kick off July appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.