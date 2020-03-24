InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Buyers are finally returning to some of the hardest-hit names on the Street. Many have pieced together respectable rallies, despite the S&P 500 continuing to plumb the depths. However, I’m skeptical of the strength and think it’s setting up a tasty setup for bear trades.

Read on, and I’ll reveal my top three plays.

For a few weeks now, the correlation between stocks has been sky high, with almost every single company playing follow the leader with the S&P 500. But I noticed a pick-up in the diversity of performance in recent days. Though the broad market notched a new 52-week low on Monday, today’s selections have all risen well off their lows.

Unfortunately, the steepness of their overall downtrends coupled with the legion of overhead resistance zones has me willing to bet against the bounce continuing. Let’s take a closer look at three of the top bear trades in my watchlist.

3 Top Bear Trades for the Week: Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

The social distancing movement shot Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to shreds. A month ago, the stock was eyeing $90. Last Wednesday it was flirting with $20. To say the coronavirus fallout has been a disaster would be a massive understatement.

Optimists will contend the 73% peak-to-trough haircut has more than priced-in the pandemic’s impact on Planet Fitness’ business. Perhaps they’re right.

All I know is the trend is now garbage, and there are countless underwater shareholders desperate to exit at lower losses. They’re all potential sellers at higher prices. Furthermore, I wouldn’t rule out a re-test of last week’s lows before all is said and done. If you’re willing to bet on a push back down toward $20, then consider the following trade.

The Trade: Buy the May $35/$20 bear put spread for $4.85.

Uber (UBER)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Uber (NYSE:UBER) has fared better than Planet Fitness but it’s a hollow victory. Falling 67% when the other guy drops 73% is a relative win but an absolute loss. The stigma around travel and the growing number of ‘shelter in place’ declarations by state governments is undoubtedly taking a bite out of Uber’s sales numbers.

UBER stock’s freefall finally found a bottom at $13.71 last Wednesday and has since staged a rapid rebound. The three-day snapback has shares up a jaw-dropping 63%. But it’s still not even close to its 20-day moving average, which says something about how massively oversold the stock had become.

My outlook is identical to PLNT. This rally was born to be sold. I suggest waiting for a break of a previous day’s low to signal the upswing is finally reversing.

The Trade: Buy the May $20/$15 bear put spread for around $1.50.

Dow (DOW)

Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

While not as sexy a stock as Uber or Planet Fitness, Dow (NYSE:DOW) has a compelling enough pattern to warrant a place atop my top bear trades list. Its price trend was already under pressure before the market crash and has fallen off a cliff over the past month. It sits well below all its major moving averages and saw a ton of distribution during its descent. Last week’s three-day ascent carried the DOW stock to an attractive position for deploying new bear trades.

Even if the rally extends itself toward the 20-day moving average at $33, I still like using the strength to enter short positions. The sky-high implied volatility makes spreads a more palatable choice than long puts.

The Trade: Buy the May $25/$20 bear put spread for around $1.65.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig didn’t hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities. For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tyler’s current home, click here!

