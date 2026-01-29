3 Top AI Stocks for Gen Z Investors to Consider Buying Now

Key Points

Nvidia continues to dominate the AI training and inference markets worldwide.

Micron is benefiting from the AI-powered surge in demand for memory.

TSMC is manufacturing the majority of the chips powering the AI infrastructure build-out.

Gen Z investors are increasingly opting for a long-term, growth-first mindset and are investing earlier than any generation before them.

According to the World Economic Forum, 30% of Gen Z begin investing as university students or in early adulthood, far higher than 15% of millennials and 9% of Gen X. Motley Fool's Generational Investing Trends Survey also found that 45% of Gen Z investors prefer growth stocks, while nearly 22% are likely to be invested in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

Against this backdrop, here are three stocks that could be well suited for Gen Z-style investment portfolios focused on AI-driven growth.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) chips have been increasingly powering Gen Z's digital life, as its graphics processing units (GPUs) and networking platforms continue to be the backbone of modern AI training and inference (deployment in real-time environments).

Nvidia has been exceptionally successful in monetizing this demand. Analysts expect fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 26, 2026) revenue of about $213.3 billion, up roughly 63.5% year over year. They also project the fiscal 2026 average earnings-per-share (EPS) estimate of $4.69, representing 56.8% year-over-year growth. Nvidia also enjoys more than $500 billion worth of revenue visibility for its Blackwell and Rubin systems from the start of 2025 through 2026.

The company's business momentum can further accelerate, as Chinese authorities have reportedly told Chinese technology giants Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance that they can "prepare" orders for Nvidia's H200 AI chips. If Beijing approves imports of these AI chips, it could open an annual market opportunity worth more than $50 billion for the company, according to CEO Jensen Huang.

It is also reported that Chinese technology companies have already ordered more than 2 million H200 chips, far higher than Nvidia's available inventory of just 700,000 units. With demand significantly exceeding available supply, Nvidia will continue to enjoy strong pricing power.

Nvidia has also developed the next-generation Vera Rubin platform, a six-chip system integrating a central processing unit (CPU), GPU, networking hardware, and data center infrastructure. Designed to offer dramatically higher performance at significantly lower cost than the prior Blackwell system, Rubin can further extend the company's dominance in the AI data center space.

All these factors make Nvidia an unmatched opportunity for Gen Z investors in 2026.

2. Micron

Micron's (NASDAQ: MU) memory chips are also playing a crucial role in the ongoing AI boom. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Nov. 27, 2025), the company's revenues were up nearly 57% year over year to $13.6 billion, while EPS jumped 167% year over year to $4.78. Free cash flow also reached a record $3.9 billion.

Management said its high-bandwidth memory (HBM, a type of DRAM kept close to GPUs for efficiently running AI workloads) was "effectively sold out" through calendar year 2026. With DRAM and NAND demand also far surpassing available supply, memory prices have soared by nearly 50% in the last quarter of 2025 and are expected to surge another 40% to 50% by the end of the first quarter of 2026. Since only three companies, SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron, together make more than 90% of the global memory supply, these companies will continue to enjoy premium pricing power.

To capitalize on the growing opportunity, Micron is investing around $200 billion to build incremental production capacity in the U.S. While the company is investing $100 billion in a leading-edge memory facility in New York comprised of four fabrication plants, the remaining amount will be spent on two fabrication plants in Idaho, the expansion of a manufacturing plant in Virginia, and on HBM packaging capabilities.

Micron has also signed a letter of intent to buy Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing's P5 fabrication plant in Taiwan for $1.8 billion in cash. This deal is expected to close in 2026 and contribute meaningful DRAM wafer output starting in the second half of calendar year 2027. This move has further strengthened Micron's long-term memory-manufacturing footprint and can support the next wave of AI-driven memory demand.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Gen Z investors who do not want to guess which AI app or device will win can consider buying Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the company that makes advanced chips powering almost all of them. Hence, TSMC is a significant beneficiary of the rising demand for AI data centers, smartphones, and next-generation computing hardware.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2025), revenues were up 25.5% year over year to $33.7 billion, while operating margin was a solid 54%, and net income margin was 48.3%. This shows that the company has maintained profitability despite being supply constrained. Management expects revenues to be in the range of $34.6 billion to $35.8 billion and operating margins in the range of 54% to 56% in fiscal 2026's Q1. The robust outlook underscores continued confidence in the AI market's growth potential.

TSMC is aggressively expanding capacity to fuel growth in the coming years. The company plans to invest $52 billion to $56 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, with 70% to 80% allotted to advanced process technologies, 10% to specialty technologies, and the remaining 10% to 20% to advanced packaging, testing, and mask making. All this infrastructure is crucial for making AI chips. The company plans to expand capacity in Taiwan and Arizona, while optimizing production across its leading-edge nodes to maximize output.

AI accelerator (chips) revenues accounted for a high-teens percentage of total revenues in 2025. The company now expects AI accelerator revenues to grow annually at a mid -to-high 50% compounded average growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2029.

With TSMC rapidly expanding its AI chip-manufacturing potential, the company can prove to be a solid addition to a Gen Z portfolio.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tencent. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

