3 Top AI Stocks to Buy in October

Key Points CoreWeave secured $36.6 billion in combined deals with OpenAI and Meta Platforms.

Nebius jumped from obscurity to relevance with a reported $19.4 billion Microsoft compute deal.

SoundHound AI posted 217% year-over-year revenue growth to $42.7 million in the second quarter of 2025.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) is shifting from headlines to hard dollars. Enterprises that once ran small pilot projects are now rolling out real deployments, and the capital flowing into related infrastructure, security, and applications is expanding quickly. The focus is moving beyond a handful of chip leaders toward the companies building specialized capacity and real use cases.

October is a key month, with Q3 earnings reports starting and IT budgets locking in for 2026. Three AI stocks stand out: CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), a GPU cloud provider emerging as a credible alternative to the hyperscalers; Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), an infrastructure dark horse that just secured Microsoft as an anchor client; and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), a conversational AI platform starting to scale commercial adoption.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here is a brief overview of these three top AI stocks.

1. The hyperscaler alternative

CoreWeave has become one of the most significant independent providers of GPU cloud power. In September, the company expanded its OpenAI contract by $6.5 billion, which brought total 2025 commitments to about $22.4 billion, and it also signed a $14.2 billion compute deal with Meta Platforms that extends through 2031.

Taken together, the agreements add up to nearly $37 billion in bookings, a remarkable achievement for a company competing directly against Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Unlike those larger cloud providers that package GPUs as just one of many offerings, CoreWeave is dedicated solely to high-performance AI infrastructure.

The decision by OpenAI and Meta to rely on the same independent supplier underscores how limited GPU availability has become. Multiyear contracts of this size give the company unusual visibility into future revenue streams and suggest strong confidence in its ability to deliver.

The obstacles are substantial, including heavy capital demands, the need for rapid expansion, and dependence on a few massive customers. Even so, demand for alternatives to the big three cloud players has already lifted CoreWeave into the center of the AI infrastructure market.

2. From zero to Microsoft partner

Nebius stunned the AI infrastructure world with a multibillion-dollar deal when it secured a $17.4 billion agreement with Microsoft to supply GPU capacity over five years, with the option to expand the total to $19.4 billion. This move transformed Nebius from a little-known player into a direct competitor for large cloud contracts.

Nebius claims it can deliver GPU compute more efficiently, with pricing 20% to 25% below traditional providers, leveraging optimized data center design and power efficiency. If Nebius demonstrates it can scale with Microsoft's specs or secures another large client, Wall Street could rerate its valuation quickly. The terms of the Microsoft deal alone give Nebius a rare valuation bridge to growth peers -- though execution risk looms large in this capital-intensive business.

3. Voice AI hits its moment

SoundHound AI is bringing conversational interfaces into the mainstream. The company reported $42.7 million in revenue for Q2 2025, a 217% increase from the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin reached 58.4%, while automotive partners such as Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis continue to embed its technology across millions of vehicles. In restaurants, brands like Chipotle and White Castle are already using SoundHound's platform to automate drive-through ordering.

Recurring usage fees and subscriptions provide visibility once deployments are in place, though profitability remains out of reach. SoundHound posted a GAAP net loss of $74.7 million in Q2 and a non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss of $11.9 million.

Still, with a market capitalization of more than $6 billion, investors are valuing the company as a serious mid-cap contender in the AI space. At current growth rates, analysts expect operating leverage to improve and a potential path to breakeven within two years, making SoundHound a leading independent player in conversational AI.

Should you invest $1,000 in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,456!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,147,755!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group and Stellantis and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft, and short September 2025 $60 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.