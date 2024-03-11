3 Tokens That Could Surge Even More As Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Among top tokens to buy, there’s no doubt Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been one of the most impressive assets over the past 18 months (and that’s saying something, considering the returns many AI-related stocks have seen over this period).

In late 2022, Bitcoin’s price fell below the $16,000 level. However, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency recently breaching the $70,000 threshold for the first time, investors who bought the dip and stayed patient have seen more than 300% returns over this time frame. Indeed, these sorts of returns (in such a large asset class) are turning heads, with many investors looking at other digital assets that could see similar (or even better) returns.

Here are three top tokens to buy that are well-positioned for such a rally if the bullish momentum in the crypto sector continues.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Ethereum’s (ETH-USD) rally over the past 18 months has also been quite drastic. The world’s second-largest blockchain network, Ethereum, tends to move with Bitcoin as a top-tier and high-quality crypto with inherent worth as a store of value.

Crypto analyst Juan Leon predicted the price would double or increase in 2024’s horizon and pass the $10,000 line. He pointed to the Dencun upgrade as a trigger, with favorable effects predicted to materialize slowly. Plus, more mainstream use is possible, possibly bringing down transaction costs on layer two networks.

With the potential for upcoming spot Ethereum ETF approvals, many investors are hoping that the surge in capital toward this sector could be directed toward Ethereum in the coming months. With some expecting a decision by May (and others suggesting this decision may be delayed), there’s some timeline uncertainty. But Ethereum has to be on the radar for those looking for a top-tier, high-quality crypto with big catalysts.

Solana (SOL-USD)

Antoly Yakovenko, a former engineer at Qualcomm, set pioneer blockchain platform Solana’s (SOL-USD) wheels in motion in 2017. Solana’s SOL count just won CoinMarketCap’s (CMC) Crypto of the Year award, a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency sector. This praises Solana’s remarkable growth and tenacity, which shows its potential for a decentralized future.

Solana Labs and the Solana Foundation operate Solana, which largely drives its roadmap. This project aims to disrupt centralized finance using the blockchain network’s high-throughput and low-cost functionality. Over time, Solana has gained significant traction as the blockchain of choice for key areas of the DeFi market, with smaller transactions tied to NFTs, for example, driving much of Solana’s rise in recent years.

With blockchain-based assets now surging once gained, Solana’s lightning-fast network (able to process as many as 710,000 transactions per second) could come into focus for more and more investors. After Bitcoin and Ethereum, Solana is another project that provides real-world utility worth considering.

Aptos (APT-USD)

Scalability and security were two things in the spotlight for Aptos’ (APT-USD) October 2022 main net launch. Aptos looks to process more than 150,000 transactions per second using the Move Intelligent construct language and AptosBFT consensus. There are 366.77 million tokens in circulation out of one billion. Thus, more supply will hit the market as tokens are unlocked. However, with a market cap of about $3.54 billion, this project has plenty of upside potential, which has seen impressive interest from investors in recent years.

Aptos jumped 11.88% to $13.38 over the past two days (at the time of writing), maintaining its upward trajectory. This token has been absolutely soaring of late, surging 36% over the past week, as investors look for smaller-cap projects with real catalysts to surge.

One of the key catalysts many investors are watching is a key collaboration with Daehong Communications to expand strategically using Web3 technology. The collaboration will create a Web3 hub overseeing 90 business units, focusing on loyalty programs, NFT projects, entertainment, fan engagement, and collectibles preservation.

If more collaborations come to fruition, I think this top-tier crypto project could have much more juice to run higher from here.

