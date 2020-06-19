3 Tips for Understanding Trusts and How to Use Them

Estate planning is a complicated matter for everyone.

According to a YouGov study, 76% of Americans recognize how essential estate planning is, yet only 4 in 10 respondents have a plan in place. In the U.K., HM Revenue & Customs released statistics last year showing that the number of trusts (which are widely used in conjunction with estate planning) remains in a steady decline — a trend that’s become increasingly common throughout the developed world.

What’s the appeal of a trust? In many places, it results in favorable tax treatment for grantors and heirs. In America, trusts are an excellent resource for wealth preservation, provided such a move makes sense based on your financial situation. So why don’t more people leverage trusts?

The perceived complexity of trusts is the main reason for this lack of use. Some of that confusion stems from the fact that numerous different types of trusts are designed to accomplish different goals. For this discussion, we’ll focus on two key types: personal trusts and family trusts. After delineating between the two, we will provide information on how high net worth individuals can determine whether a trust makes sense for them and, if it does, which type they should choose.

What’s in a Name

One particular variable sets personal trusts apart from family trusts: beneficiaries. In the case of a personal trust, the beneficiary is the grantor (the individual who created the trust). In the case of a family trust, the beneficiary is a member — or group of members — of the grantor’s family.

A personal trust can benefit the grantor while he or she is still alive, and it also can make it easier to transfer those assets to others upon the grantor’s death. The key is that the grantor benefits first, while friends, family members, and others only claim their shares once the grantor dies. A family trust, meanwhile, is typically used to benefit the grantor’s family members directly while avoiding probate.

Once either type of trust is established, the grantor is no longer the nominal owner of the assets within the trust unless the trust is revocable and he or she decides to become the trustee. Taking on that responsibility won’t remove the assets from the grantor’s estate, which limits the estate planning flexibility a trust could provide later on.

In other cases, in which a separate trustee is appointed to carry out the terms of an irrevocable trust, the trust itself technically owns the assets. The grantor advises the trustee on how to manage the trust, but the grantor won’t manage the actual assets due to tax benefit restrictions.

Trusts in Practice

Wealthy individuals and families will often set up trusts as part of an estate planning strategy that allows them to avoid probate court. Probate laws differ from state to state, as do the costs associated with going through probate. In Illinois, for example, if you are the last spouse to die and have more than $100,000 in assets in your name (rather than in the name of the trust), your heirs will have to go through probate court to claim those assets.

A trust might also be used to protect assets that could be inherited by someone who might not be able to handle them responsibly on his or her own. Gift trusts are often established for children who have custodial accounts that have accumulated substantial value. If the parent wants somebody else to control these assets (even after the child reaches the legal or agreed-upon age), a gift trust might provide appropriate protection.

Another type of trust that has gained popularity is the charitable remainder trust, which establishes a contingent beneficiary after the second spouse passes. The income from the trust typically goes to the beneficiary, and the remainder goes to a designated charitable organization.

No matter which trust ultimately gets put in place, its objective should be clear from the outset. A carefully thought-out trust execution ensures the spirit and intent of that trust remain paramount.

Setting Up a Trust

For high net worth individuals, a trust might not be necessary. This could be the case for people with nearly all of their essential assets housed in IRAs, 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other qualified retirement accounts that limit tax exposure. All of these accounts designate beneficiaries who receive the trust’s assets upon the death of the original owner, circumventing any wills or estate plans.

That said, if your assets reside in real estate, various bank accounts, investment portfolios, and other taxable accounts, a trust can help you to manage those assets better and streamline the transfer process down the road. Here are three steps you can take to get started:

1. Choose a beneficiary. The first thing you’ll need to do is decide who should benefit from the assets held in the trust. The beneficiary could be you, your friends or family members, a charitable organization, or some other entity. If you don’t intend to use the assets yourself and only wish to pass them on to family members, then a family trust would be most appropriate.

2. Determine your goals. Trusts can accomplish several objectives, which is why they’re used for everything from property management to wealth preservation for future generations. Once you know who you want to transfer assets to, you can begin thinking about the terms of the trust, which dictate the conditions and timing for that transfer. You’ll also need to appoint a trustee upon establishing the trust to ensure the execution of your wishes.

3. Consider legal and tax implications. Tax exposure can be a significant risk for high net worth individuals who want to preserve wealth. That’s why planning your estate should involve careful consideration of every kind of tax scenario — and there are plenty.

Income taxes, gift taxes, generation taxes, estate taxes, and others could all come into play depending on the size of your estate, the laws of your state, the size of your IRA account, and other factors. Wealth transfer taxes could send more than 40% of the assets in question to the federal government, which isn’t ideal. If you’re not an estate planning attorney, find someone who has in-depth knowledge of estate and trust law in your state to help guide you. Otherwise, a large chunk of the wealth you’ve worked so hard to create could go to the government instead of the family, friends, and charities that matter to you.

A trust of any kind is a significant undertaking with far-reaching consequences for everyone involved. When exploring the establishment of a trust, we recommend you research the intricacies specific to each type of trust to ensure that the wishes and contents of that trust don’t get lost in translation or execution.

Are you seeking an advisor to help you establish a trust or navigate the estate planning process? Call us today for a referral, and we’ll make sure you find the people you need based on your unique financial situation.

This article is prepared by Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. (“Pekin Hardy,” dba Pekin Hardy Strauss Wealth Management) for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for business. The information and data in this article do not constitute legal, tax, accounting, investment, or other professional advice. The views expressed are those of the author(s) as of the date of publication of this report, and they are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. Pekin Hardy cannot assure that the strategies discussed herein will outperform any other investment strategy in the future; there are no assurances that any predicted results will actually occur.

Matthew Blume is a portfolio manager of private client accounts at Pekin Hardy Strauss Wealth Management, and he also manages the firm’s ESG research and shareholder advocacy efforts. He earned a B.S. in electrical engineering from Valparaiso University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Matthew is a CFA charterholder.

