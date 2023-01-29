3 Tips for Getting a Higher-Paying Job to Fight Inflation

If you spent much of 2022 dipping into your savings and carrying credit card balances to cope with inflation, you may be at a point where you can't afford another financial hit. And if you can't cut back on expenses, boosting your income could be a great solution.

In many cases, though, increasing your pay will require you to get a new job. And a recent survey by the American Staffing Association found that 28% of workers plan to search for a new job with a higher salary to combat inflation.

But if your goal is to enjoy a bump in pay, then you'll need to approach the process of finding a new job strategically. Here's what to do.

1. Do your research

Maybe you earn $60,000 a year right now and really want a $5,000 pay boost to better handle your expenses. That's all fine and good. But before you embark on a job search, you'll need to make sure a $65,000 salary offer is realistic for what you do.

Spend some time digging up salary data online to see what people in your role commonly make. Also, try to narrow your search by your geographic region, since wages can vary from one part of the country to another.

If you find that the salary you're looking for is out of reach, you'll know to boost your skills so you can position yourself for a different role that does pay what you want. And who knows? In the course of your research, you might also find that you could potentially ask for an even larger bump in pay than you were initially looking for -- for example, a $70,000 salary instead of $65,000.

2. Load your resume with numbers

A good way to convince a new employer to extend a job offer -- and a generous one at that -- is to give them a reason to believe they'll get their money back and then some by hiring you. To that end, put numbers in your resume where appropriate that show how much value you bring to the table.

Let's say you're looking for a role as a staff accountant. If you note on your resume that you saved your company $52,000 last year through cost-cutting measures, that might catch a new employer's eye.

3. Network extensively

The more contacts you reach out to within your industry, the better your chances of learning about new job opportunities, some of which might come with a much higher salary than what you're making right now. But don't just limit yourself to people within your industry. Rather, contact anyone you might think can help you find a job, whether it's old classmates from college or your neighbors.

A higher salary could make inflation much easier to cope with. Use these tips to snag yourself a boost in pay -- and more financial breathing room.

